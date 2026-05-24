The Oyo State Police Command wishes to categorically state that there is currently no curfew or restriction placed on the movement of persons or vehicles within or outside Ibadan, contrary to reports circulating in some quarters.

The Command unequivocally assures residents and the general public that there are no security concerns warranting panic or apprehension. Adequate security measures have been put in place, as officers and operatives of the Command have been strategically deployed across the state to ensure the safety and security of all citizens and residents.

The Command further warns individuals and groups against the spread of false information, rumours, or unverified reports capable of creating unnecessary panic, fear, and emotional distress among the populace. Anyone found engaging in such acts will be investigated and made to face the full wrath of the law.

The public is advised to disregard such misleading reports and continue with their lawful activities without fear. The Command reiterates that in the event of any official security directive, restriction, or emergency measure, such information will be communicated through the Office of the Police Public Relations Officer and disseminated via conventional and digital media platforms bearing verifiable identities and official channels.

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Residents are encouraged to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and cooperative with security agencies in the collective effort to maintain peace and public order across the state.

For Emergencies, Contact:

Oyo State Call Response Centre Toll-Free Line: 615.

Oyo State Police Command Control Room: 08081768614 & 07055495413.

E- SIGNED

DSP AYANLADE OLAYINKA anipr, Mnisma

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)