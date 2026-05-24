The Oyo State Government has suspended all school excursions, field trips, and outdoor student activities until further notice due to security concerns.

The directive is contained in a circular issued by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology on Friday.

The circular was signed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, B.T. Oyinloye, and distributed to education stakeholders across the state.

Recipients included chairmen of TESCOM and SUBEB, tutor-generals, zonal directors, principals, head teachers and local inspectors of education.

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Mrs Oyinloye said the decision became necessary to safeguard students and school staff amid prevailing security concerns across the state.

“In view of the recent security concerns, the Ministry is taking steps to safeguard the lives of students and members of staff,” she said.

She directed school administrators to halt excursions, sports competitions and all activities requiring students to leave school premises.

“All school administrators are hereby directed to suspend all excursions, field trips, sports competitions and related activities until further notice,” she added.

Mrs Oyinloye said the government has also cancelled all approvals earlier granted for such activities across public and private schools in the state.

“Prior approvals granted by the Ministry are hereby overridden by this directive,” she said.

She stressed that students’ safety remained the government’s highest priority above academic and extracurricular engagements.

“The safety of our children is non-negotiable and takes precedence over all academic and extracurricular activities,” Mrs Oyinloye said.

School authorities were further instructed to ensure that students remained on the school premises during official school hours.

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Administrators were also urged to promptly report suspicious activities around schools to security agencies within their jurisdictions.

“This directive takes immediate effect and will be reviewed as soon as the security situation improves,” she added.

The ministry urged all affected institutions to ensure strict compliance with the directive pending further review.

(NAN)