Operatives of the police command in Katsina State have dismantled a seven-member kidnapping syndicate linked to the abduction of an eight-year-old boy in Katsina metropolis.

The command’s spokesman, Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday in Katsina.

Mr Sadiq-Aliyu said police recovered ₦7.5 million, vehicles and other exhibits from the suspects during the operation.

He explained that the victim was abducted on 13 May while returning from an Islamic school within the metropolis.

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According to him, the kidnappers later contacted the family and demanded ₦50 million ransom for the child’s release.

He said negotiations later reduced the ransom, while the family eventually paid ₦17 million before the victim regained freedom.

Mr Sadiq-Aliyu said operatives of the newly established Violent Crime Response Unit acted on credible intelligence during the operation.

He added that the operation followed directives from the Commissioner of Police, Ali Umar-Fage.

The police spokesman said the operation led to the arrest of six suspects on Friday.

He identified the suspects as Nura Aliyu, 39, the alleged mastermind and neighbour to the victim’s family, alongside Abubakar Aminu, 37.

Others arrested were Ibrahim Muhammad, 51, Iliyasu Sani, 51, Abubakar Muhammad, 27, and Abdullahi Isma’il, 30.

Mr Sadiq-Aliyu said the suspects confessed during interrogation and identified one Abdul, currently at large, as an accomplice.

“The investigation further led to the recovery of one Peugeot 307 vehicle, one Boxer motorcycle, and ₦7.5 million believed to be ransom proceeds,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police commended the operatives for the successful operation and their commitment to combating violent crimes.

He said the command remained determined to tackle kidnapping and other criminal activities across the state.

Mr Umar-Fage said the suspects would be charged in court after investigations, while efforts continued to arrest the fleeing syndicate member.

(NAN)