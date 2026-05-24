Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was on target as Lazio closed out their 2025–26 Serie A campaign with a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Pisa at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday evening in a contest that also featured fellow Nigerian midfielder Ebenezer Akinsanmiro.

The encounter offered an interesting glimpse into the future of Nigeria’s midfield ahead of upcoming international assignments, with Akinsanmiro expected to join the Super Eagles squad for the 2026 Unity Cup, while Dele-Bashiru has already been included in Nigeria’s squad for the high-profile international friendlies against Poland and Portugal.

Lazio were stunned early in the contest after falling behind in the 23rd minute. Swiss midfielder Michel Aebischer delivered an inviting ball into the area, which found Stefano Moreo, and the Pisa forward powered a header beyond the goalkeeper to give the visitors the advantage.

The home side, however, responded quickly through Dele-Bashiru, who continued his impressive late-season resurgence with another influential display in midfield.

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In the 33rd minute, the former Manchester City academy player calmly finished off a flowing attacking move created by Reda Belahyane to restore parity for the Biancocelesti.

Just two minutes later, veteran Spanish forward Pedro completed Lazio’s turnaround, finishing clinically to score what eventually proved to be the winning goal.

For Dele-Bashiru, the goal capped a strong second half of the season after enduring a frustrating start to life in Italian football.

The Nigerian midfielder struggled with fitness setbacks earlier in the campaign, while his involvement with the Super Eagles during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco also disrupted his rhythm and consistency at club level.

Following his return from international duty, Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri gradually restored confidence in the midfielder, including him in every matchday squad for the remainder of the campaign.

Dele-Bashiru featured in every league game during the closing stretch of the season, missing only the goalless draw against Cagliari, where he remained an unused substitute.

His performances during that run have helped re-establish him as one of Nigeria’s most promising midfield options ahead of a crucial international calendar for the Super Eagles.

Meanwhile, Akinsanmiro’s involvement continued his steady development in Italian football after another encouraging season. The young midfielder remains highly regarded within Nigeria’s national team setup and is expected to play a role during the upcoming Unity Cup tournament in London.

Despite ending the season with victory, Lazio’s overall campaign ultimately proved disappointing by the club’s standards.

The Roman side finished ninth in the final Serie A standings and also suffered defeat to Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia final, meaning they will miss out on European football next season unless significant changes occur during the summer.

That uncertainty could also impact Dele-Bashiru’s future at the club as Lazio prepare for a rebuilding phase ahead of the new campaign.