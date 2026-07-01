The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Oyo State on Wednesday suspended its month-long strike following approval from the union’s national leadership, paving the way for the reopening of public primary and secondary schools across the state.

Oyo State NUT secretary, Salami Olukayode, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES ending a month-long industrial action that shut public schools in the state.

The decision comes after days of engagements between the union and the Oyo State Government over concerns about the safety of teachers, pupils and school communities following the abduction of over 40 schoolchildren and teachers in a coordinated attacks on 15 May.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the union had embarked on an indefinite strike on 1 June after gunmen abducted 39 schoolchildren and 7 teachers from three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

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The abductions sparked widespread concern among teachers, parents and residents, particularly in communities located around forest corridors linked to criminal activities.

Strike suspension after govt appeal

The suspension of the strike by the NUT follows a week after the Oyo State Government appealed to the union to open schools across the state and approved N8.7 billion for learning materials

In the appeal meeting by the State Executive Council (SEC), the government acknowledged the concerns raised by teachers but urged the union to consider the broader consequences of prolonged school closures on students and families.

“While the reasons for the withdrawal of the students from school by the NUT are understandable, the collateral implications, both social and economic, are raising unintended concerns and should equally be considered by the NUT,” said Dotun Oyelade, the state’s commissioner for information, disclosed the decisions in a statement issued after the SEC meeting.

The government assured teachers and residents that efforts were being intensified to secure the release of the abducted victims and strengthen security across affected communities.

As part of measures aimed at improving the education sector, the council also approved the release of N8.7 billion for the procurement of teaching and learning materials for public primary and junior secondary schools.

The approval formed part of a larger education intervention programme expected to enhance learning outcomes and improve access to instructional materials across the state.

NUT Strike

In announcing the strike, the union said teachers could no longer continue to work under conditions that exposed them to the risk of abduction and attacks without adequate security guarantees.

Days after the strike began, members of the union in different states staged a nationwide protest including in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, demanding an urgent government intervention to address insecurity in schools and secure the release of the abducted victims.

The teachers carried placards with various inscriptions calling for improved security measures and protection for education workers.

Following the protest, leaders of the union met Governor Seyi Makinde to discuss the security situation and possible measures to restore confidence among teachers.

At the meeting, the union reiterated its demand for improved security around schools, particularly in communities vulnerable to attacks by armed groups. The teachers also sought stronger collaboration between security agencies and local communities to prevent future abductions.

On 23 June, union leaders maintained that the industrial action was not driven by salary or welfare concerns but by the need to safeguard the lives of teachers and pupils. They insisted that schools would remain shut until concrete steps were taken to improve security across schools and their communities.

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Security concerns persist

The suspension of the strike comes against the backdrop of heightened security concerns in Oyo State, particularly in communities around the Old Oyo National Park and parts of the Oke-Ogun and Ibarapa zones.

The state government recently imposed a 48-hour curfew restriction in 10 local government areas as security agencies intensified operations against kidnappers and other criminal groups operating in forested areas.

In recent weeks, security forces have recorded a number of arrests linked to kidnapping activities, while efforts continue to secure the release of victims still in captivity.