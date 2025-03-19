The Osun State government has strongly criticised Ajibola Basiru, the national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for requesting President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Osun State.

The state government said it viewed Mr Basiru’s request as a “callous” attempt to seize power through illegitimate means.

Mr Basiru had praised President Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State and urged him to take similar action in Osun.

The APC national secretary cited Governor Ademola Adeleke’s resistance to the reinstatement of APC council chairpersons, as ordered by a court, as justification.

In response, Kolapo Alimi, the Osun State commissioner for information and public enlightenment, issued a statement that the situations in Rivers and Osun are different.

Mr Alimi accused Mr Basiru and the APC of attempting to disrupt the peace in Osun for their own political gain.

The statement emphasised that the APC, including Mr Basiru, is consistently trying to undermine Governor Adeleke’s administration. The government believes these efforts are driven by the APC’s inability to win elections in Osun.

The statement reads, “It must, however, be emphasised that not only Basiru alone holds this obnoxious impression but the entire APC cohorts and their members/followers in Osun State, who on a daily basis, are scheming for one mischievous device or the other in order to come through the backdoor to take the reins of governance in the state.

“But by the grace of God and with the support of the people of Osun State for the administration of Ademola Adeleke, all the evil machinations against the people’s oriented government of Ademola Adeleke will not see the light of the day.

“Furthermore, we call on our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to see through the antics of people like Ajibola Basiru, a rejected and frustrated politician and his already rejected APC apologists in Osun, by rejecting the wicked and baseless call for the declaration of the state of emergency in Osun.

“For any political observers in Osun State, it’s very clear that Osun APC lacks the popularity, political acceptance and sagacity to face and defeat Ademola Adeleke in any election, hence their resort to all forms of antics to get to power through the back door.

“One of such antics was their failed attempt to cause mayhem in the state through enforcement of a non-existent Court of Appeal judgment to reinstate their YES/NO chairmen and councillors. With that enforcement of the non-existent judgment, they almost put Osun into a state of anarchy, “the statement concluded.

