The House of Representatives has urged the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) to support the security agencies in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with the necessary equipment for the effective discharge of their duties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the call followed a motion sponsored by Joshua Obika (LP-FCT) at plenary on Wednesday in Abuja.

Moving the motion earlier, Mr Obika said there had been increasing security challenges in the FCT, which hosts the heads of the executive, legislature, judiciary and diplomats, as well as their aides and family members.

He quoted Section 14(2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as stating that the primary purpose of government is the provision of security and welfare of the people.

The lawmaker also stated that Section 299(a) of the constitution vested legislative powers of the FCT in the National Assembly.

This, he said, called for a passionate appeal for intervention of the House to support the provision of adequate security services within the FCT.

“The 2024 scorecard of the FCT Police Command showed that 1,077 suspected criminals were arrested within the FCT, out of the 1,426 cases reported, while 140 police officers were lost in the line of duty.

“Recently, the FCT police command has identified about 17 criminal black spots in the FCT, which include the diplomatic zone, the new PDP secretariat, Gwarimpa, Angwan Tivi, Mpape, Mabushi and Maitama.

“The force should be supported with patrol vehicles and security gadgets to enhance the provision of adequate security services within the FCT,” he said.

In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the plenary, mandated the Committee on National Security and Intelligence to ensure compliance.

