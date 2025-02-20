Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun has called on the state’s electorate to peacefully exercise their voting rights at the local government election slated for Saturday.

Mr Adeleke, in a statewide broadcast on Thursday in Osogbo, also urged politicians to abide by the rule of law.

The governor, however, said that peace had returned to the state after the local government crisis, which led to the death of six persons on Monday.

“Osun State is back to normalcy as one of the most peaceful states in the federation,” he said.

Mr Adeleke, who expressed condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives and sustained injuries in the crisis, said that the unfortunate incident showed that abiding by the rule of law remained the best path for a peaceful Osun State.

The governor also commended local government staff across the state for complying with the directives to stay away from the council secretariat.

“The compliance saved our state from further confrontations and casualties.

“It has returned the state of the living spring to its peaceful and loving nature.

“The rule of law, through the judiciary, will eventually resolve the matter peacefully.

“Please, let us be patient,” he said.

Mr Adeleke, however, insisted that the Court of Appeal, Akure, did not order the reinstatement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairpersons and councillors elected in 2022.

“As a government, we have read through the said judgment. We have submitted it to the best of legal minds for interpretation.

“There is nowhere a reinstatement order was issued.

“No matter the manner of misinterpretation, that judgment contained no consequential order nor any reinstatement directive.

“We have confidence in the democratic credentials of President Bola Tinubu, who we know will always insist on the rule of law,” the governor said.

Mr Adeleke urged residents of the state to continue to sustain the peace that had returned to the state.

“We need peaceful coexistence to expand our good governance delivery of the past two years. Osun state remains truly peaceful.

“Finally, I urge all registered voters to vote in the local government election and conduct themselves peacefully at all times,” he said.

(NAN)

