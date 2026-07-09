What began late Tuesday as an alleged attempted robbery at a Point-of-Sale (POS) outlet in Ojoo area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, escalated into deadly mob violence and reprisal attacks that left at least two people dead, several others injured, and properties destruction, prompting a massive deployment of security operatives across the area.

The violence, which erupted around the Strabag axis of Ojoo in Akinyele Local Government Area in Ibadan, exposed how a single act of jungle justice quickly spiralled into broader unrest that paralysed commercial activities and heightened fears of ethnic tension.

While eyewitnesses in interviews with journalists blamed the violence on a dispute involving a commercial tricycle rider and wheelbarrow pushers over a failed POS transaction, the Oyo State Police Command said preliminary investigations showed the incident started after four young men allegedly attempted to rob a POS operator of his mobile phone.

In statement, the Oyo State Police Command’s spokesperson, Ayanlade Olayinka, stated that one of the suspects, Abeeb Olajide, was apprehended by residents after his accomplices fled. He said the suspect was severely beaten by the mob before police rescued him and rushed him to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

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“The apprehended suspect was severely assaulted by the mob before he was rescued and rushed to a nearby medical facility. He was subsequently referred to the State Hospital, Moniya, where he was confirmed dead while receiving treatment,” the statement read.

The mob killing, police said, triggered reprisal attacks that threw the community into chaos.

Mr Olayinka, said another victim, Kamorudeen Abdulrasheed, later died from injuries sustained during the unrest. He added an investigation is currently ongoing to determine the cause of his death.

“The circumstances surrounding his death are currently under discreet investigation to ascertain the exact cause and circumstances,” he said.

Police also confirmed that six makeshift shops containing condemned plastic materials were burnt during the violence before firefighters contained the blaze.

However, the police command said four suspects found to have connection with the killing have since been arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Iyaganku, for further investigation on alleged attempted robbery, the mob action, and the subsequent public disturbance.

Eyewitnesses recount chaos

Several residents who witnessed the incident gave accounts that differed from the police’s preliminary findings.

An eyewitness interviewed in a video shared by an Ibadan-based radio station, Lagelu FM, who said he was also shot in the chest, narrated how the crisis began after a commercial tricycle rider encountered difficulties completing a cash withdrawal because of network failure.

According to him, although the rider handed over his tricycle keys and mobile phone as assurance that he would not abscond, an argument ensued when the PoS operator raised the alarm before the victim was allegedly attacked.

“He told them, this is my tricycle’s key, this is my tricycle, and this is my phone. I can’t run away,” he said.

The witness alleged that someone suddenly slapped and stabbed the rider, who later died in hospital. His death, he said, angered colleagues and relatives who mobilised to the area, leading to widespread violence.

Another resident, Azeez Olamiposi, claimed armed men later appeared during the clash, and that gunfire left another young man dead while several others sustained injuries.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the eyewitnesses’ accounts.

As violence spread across the Strabag and Ojoo axis on Wednesday morning, traders hurriedly closed their shops while operators at the popular Ojoo Motor Park reportedly suspended activities.

Many residents fled the area as security operatives from the police, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun) moved in to restore order.

Police said the coordinated security operation successfully prevented further loss of life.

Government warns against ethnic tensions

During an assessment visit to the affected community on Wednesday, Oyo Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal, cautioned residents against turning the incident into an ethnic conflict.

He stressed that criminality should not be linked to any tribe. “The civil unrest in this area has been instigated by criminal elements,” Mr Lawal said.”Criminals are simply criminals, and criminality has no tribal identity.”

He added that every Nigerian has the constitutional right to live anywhere in the country and warned that the government would not allow hoodlums to exploit the incident to foment tribal violence.

“We have already commenced profiling and investigating those involved. Anyone found culpable will face the full weight of the law, irrespective of whether they are Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba or from any other ethnic group.”

The deputy governor urged residents to vacate the area and allow security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation.

The Oyo State Police Command urged members of the public to hand suspects over to law enforcement agencies instead of resorting to jungle justice.

It also appealed to community leaders and youth groups to prevent criminal elements from exploiting the incident to fuel communal or ethnic violence.

Police assured residents that security had been reinforced across Ojoo and other strategic locations in Ibadan while investigations continue.