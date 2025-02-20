Osun State governor Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday accused the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, of allegedly colluding with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to enforce non-existent court order reinstating local government chairpersons and councillors sacked by a Federal High Court judgment in November 2022.

He made the allegation while receiving top diplomats led by the British Deputy High Commissioner, Jonny Baxter, in his office.

In a statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES by Mr Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, the governor said, “It is unfortunate and a disservice to democracy that the Inspector General of Police is colluding with the APC to enforce a non-existing court order.

“This is a serious threat to democracy in Nigeria,” the governor told the British diplomats led by the Deputy High Commissioner, Mr Baxter.

While expressing his readiness for peace, free, and fair council poll on Saturday, Mr Adeleke contended that Osun was facing a combined assault of security forces who, rather than protect the rule of law, are busy aiding and abetting violations of the democratic process.

The statement reads: “You are in my state at a critical juncture in our political life. We face an existential threat to our democratic life from those who should protect democracy. We have made the best efforts to guarantee peace on the unfolding local government question. I directed members of the political class to stay away.

“But the opposition, supported by the police, went ahead to break into the local government secretariats. Security men openly supported them to enforce illegality. Nonetheless, our local government election is holding on Saturday. Our people are ready for elections. We will not allow democracy to be destroyed.

“We call on the diplomatic community to take judicious note of the rape of democracy ongoing in Osun State. We particularly call attention to the negative role of security agents in the crisis. All stakeholders must abide by the rule of law in a democracy. There is no room for self-help.”

The governor, however, informed the diplomats that Osun had made great advancements in the various sectors, saying, “We have reduced the infra deficit by 40 per cent, cut down state debt by 40 per cent, attended to workers’ welfare, and enrolled pensioners in the state health insurance scheme.”

Earlier in his remarks, the British Deputy High Commissioner stressed the importance of democratic processes and the rule of law. He urged all political actors to prioritise peace and dialogue over conflict.

“Nigeria is a key partner to the UK, and we encourage all stakeholders to uphold democratic values, ensure peaceful governance, and respect legal institutions, “he stated.

