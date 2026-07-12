African Democratic Congress, ADC, in Ekiti State, has said it will not challenge the outcome of the 20 June governorship election at the Election Petition Tribunal.

The party instead opted for ”constructive engagement” and grassroots repositioning ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The decision was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the expanded State Executive Council (SEC), held in Ado Ekiti on Saturday, and presided over by the party’s state chairman, Bamidele Ekunola.

According to the communiqué signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Olugboyega Aribisogan, ADC said that litigation would not serve the greater interests of its members, supporters, and the people of Ekiti State.

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“While we may have reservations about aspects of the electoral process, the party chooses the path of constructive engagement over protracted litigation,” the communique read.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the incumbent governor, Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the election.

Mr Oyebanji polled 319,231 votes to defeat his closest rival, Wole Oluyede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 40,543 votes, and Oluwadare Bejide of the ADC, who got 12,872 votes, to come third.

The SEC directed all its organs to immediately shift focus to reconciliation, grassroots mobilisation, and strengthening of ADC structures across the 177 wards in the state.

It resolved to constitute a State Repositioning and Restructuring Committee to develop a roadmap for grassroots reactivation, candidate identification, selection and training of party agents, and election preparedness for 2027.

SEC also mandated the State Ad-hoc Committee on Reconciliation and Mobilisation to continue engaging aggrieved members and factions to heal divisions, stating that it is “one indivisible family committed to internal democracy and collective progress.”

It directed LGAs and Ward Executives to begin “immediate and aggressive” membership mobilisation targeting youths, women, and professionals, through door-to-door campaigns, town hall meetings, and stakeholder engagements.

It reaffirmed its commitment to discipline, directing the State Anti-Party and Disciplinary Committee to investigate all cases of anti-party activities, impersonation, and conduct that could bring the party into disrepute.

In line with a National Working Committee directive, the SEC directed the State Working Committee to set up the Ekiti State Atiku/Amaechi Campaign Mobilisation Committee.

The committee, when formed, would mobilise grassroots support for the Atiku/Amaechi presidential candidacy and all National and State Assembly candidates, and coordinate voter education across the 16 LGAs.

“The ADC remains committed to providing credible opposition and alternative leadership for Ekiti State. We will continue to hold the government accountable and work to ensure that the interests of the Ekiti people are protected,” the communique added.