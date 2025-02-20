The stage is set for the 11th edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, with Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman topping the nomination list for the prestigious King of the Pitch award.

The official announcement was made at Thursday’s press conference held at Bon Hotel, Ikeja, where the organisers reaffirmed their commitment to transparency, credibility, and the development of Nigerian football.

Speaking at the event, Shina Philips, President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, expressed appreciation for the unwavering support from sports editors, journalists, and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) since the award’s inception in 2013.

“From the beginning, our goal was to create an award platform built on the core values of transparency, credibility, and integrity. We are proud that year after year, our College of Voters—comprising Nigeria’s most experienced sports journalists—continues to make independent and patriotic decisions,” Mr Philips stated.

Fierce competition across categories

Osimhen, who has been instrumental for Galatasaray, will face stiff competition in the King of the Pitch category from Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman and Al-Kholood FC defender William Troost-Ekong, both of whom have also enjoyed stellar performances in the past year.

The Queen of the Pitch award will see an exciting contest among Rasheedat Ajibade (Atlético de Madrid Femenino), Asisat Oshoala (Bay FC), and Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC), three players who have continued to shine on the international stage.

In the Goalkeeper of the Year category, Maduka Okoye (Udinese Calcio), Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United), and Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars) have been recognised for their outstanding performances between the posts.

The Striker of the Year category features a highly competitive lineup, with Osimhen, Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface, and Lookman battling for the top honour.

Meanwhile, Alex Iwobi (Fulham), Frank Onyeka (FC Augsburg), and Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) are the nominees for Midfielder of the Year.

For the Coach of the Year award, Moses Adukwu (Edo Queens), Fidelis Ilechukwu (Rangers International), and Daniel Ogunmodede (Remo Stars) have been shortlisted for their remarkable contributions to Nigerian football.

Commitment to Nigerian Football

The Nigeria Pitch Awards, widely regarded as one of the most prestigious football awards in the country, continue to recognise and celebrate excellence in Nigerian football.

Mr Philips reiterated the organisation’s commitment to ensuring that the awards remain free from external influence, with an independent collation process handled by SIAO Partners, a leading accounting and auditing firm in Nigeria.

“Awards are not just about recognition; they serve as motivation for players and stakeholders to strive for excellence. Nigerian football has made significant strides globally, but there is always room for more achievements. The Nigeria Pitch Awards will continue to support and celebrate those who make our football great,” he added.

The Nigeria Pitch Award will also honour grassroots football development, corporate sponsors, and media professionals for their contributions to the sport.

Top nominees for the 11th Nigeria Pitch Awards:

King of the Pitch

– Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray S.K)

– Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC)

– William Troost-Ekong (Al-Kholood FC)

Queen of the Pitch

– Rasheedat Ajibade (Atlético de Madrid Femenino)

– Asisat Oshoala (Bay FC)

– Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC)

Goalkeeper of the Year

– Maduka Okoye (Udinese Calcio)

– Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United)

– Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars)

Midfielder of the Year

– Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC)

– Frank Onyeka (FC Augsburg)

– Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

Defender of the Year

– Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest FC)

– William Troost-Ekong (Al-Kholood FC)

– Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC)

Team of the Year

– Remo Stars FC

– Rangers International FC

– Edo Queens

Coach of the Year

– Moses Adukwu (Edo Queens FC)

– Fidelis Ilechukwu (Rangers International FC)

– Daniel Ogunmodede (Remo Stars FC)

State with the Best Grassroots Football Development Programme

– Edo

– Lagos

– Delta

FOOTBALL PITCH OF THE YEAR

-Remo Stars Stadium Remo, Ogun State

-Mobolaji Johnson Sport Arena Onikan, Lagos State

-Godswill Akpabio Int’l Stadium Uyo, Akwa Ibom State

