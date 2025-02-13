The Lagos State Government has announced plans to demolish illegally developed buildings and shanties in Otu-Mara in the Mainland Local Government Area of the state.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, Gbolahan Oki, made this known in a statement signed by Adu Ademuyiwa, the agency’s public affairs director.

Mr Oki noted that the affected occupants were notified and quit notices were served before the shanties and other illegally developed structures were marked for demolition.

He said removing the illegal structures has become necessary because they are used as hideouts for miscreants engaging in illicit activities, which poses a significant threat to the security of the area and surrounding communities.

According to the LASBCA boss, most of the illegal structures are distressed, putting lives and properties at risk.

“The present administration will leave no stone unturned in safeguarding the lives and properties of Lagosians and LASBCA remains committed to rigorous monitoring and enforcement activities to ensure strict compliance with the State’s Building Codes and Regulations by property owners and developers.

“The State Government’s objective is to restore sanity to the Built Environment through enforcement of compliance, which in turn promotes safety, legality, and sustainable urban development,” he stated.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Oki urged the occupants of affected buildings to comply with the removal order within the given timeframe. He said failure to do so would result in the enforcement of building regulations.

He further warned building owners and developers to avoid illegal practices during construction, as the state government is cracking down on non-compliance to restore order to the built environment.

Lagos housing deficit

Lagos has an estimated population of 21 million people. In 2023, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu pegged the state’s housing deficit at 17 million.

This shortage has driven up housing costs, making it nearly impossible for low-income residents, including rural migrants, to afford decent shelter.

As a result, many are forced to seek refuge in informal settlements, characterized by cramped and unsanitary conditions.

Despite a crack down by the Lagos state government, these illegal structures continue to exist, further weakening the state’s drive to attain mega city status.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

