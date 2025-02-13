Nigerian author, Joshua Omeke, has been nominated for the Sahitya Sparsh Awards 2026 with poetry volume, The Hymns of a Deepman.

The Sahitya Sparsh Awards recognises outstanding authors from across Asia for their remarkable contributions to the world of literature.

This prestigious award not only celebrates the profound impact of storytelling but also acknowledges the transformative power of words within society.

The Indian based organisation welcomes authors from all walks of life to submit their works for consideration.

Each year, the award aims to recognise culturally rich literary works and celebrates a diverse array of genres.

They do not only pursue literary excellence but also underscore the essence of cultural preservation.

Mr Omeke’s The Hymns of a Deepman earned its nomination for its enormous influence in the African-British heritage. He is one of few Africans to be nominated.

The Hymns of a Deepman is a collection which polishes the similarities in African and British heritages. While embodying numerous topics that creates an enriched tapestry of identity, themes and culture.

With their doors open beyond the borders of India and terrain of Asia, it empowers authors from numerous backgrounds to actively continue their good works.

Joshua Omeke

Mr Omeke has become one of the authors recognised by this organisation and this would serve as a yardstick into his career expanding beyond Africa, Europe and America but also penetrating the Asian market.

He is a Nigerian-born pastor and writer with skills in visual art, photography, music, and film. He was the second runner-up for the ARIBP Best Indie Writer award in 2024, and has been published in numerous countries.

Mr Omeke has a wide array of recognitions in numerous countries and a growing audience. His works are recognised in the USA, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Uganda. He offers a niche in literature, which he terms narrative poetry.

In 2024, he released his poetry collection, The Hymns of a Deepman through Austin Macauley Publishers, a global independent publisher that’s worked with prominent authors. Omeke has also performed at many events, such as Lost Souls event, Cora Labaf, World of Love Festival, Jaw Dance, Bring Your Own Bars, Coffee and Clicks, LSE Ubuntu Café, and more.

Aside from creative writing and performances, Mr Omeke has a platform called Alkebulan Art, where he promotes the works of black artists to make their works recognised, and intends to expand it into a structure that trains and helps black artists to remain relevant. He has commenced initiatives in teaching workshops about African heritages and implementing terminologies, folklore, stories, and slang into literature.

“This award, indeed, proves my credibility as a writer and acknowledges my years of contribution to African literature,” said Mr Omeke.

