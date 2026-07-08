The Lagos State House of Assembly on Wednesday passed for second reading a bill seeking to prohibit street begging across the state, as lawmakers argued that the growing presence of beggars on major roads and public spaces has become a public safety and environmental concern.

In a statement from the Public Affairs Directorate of the state assembly, the proposed legislation, debated during plenary, seeks to curb street begging and establish a legal framework for addressing a persistent social problem affecting security, sanitation and the image of Nigeria’s commercial capital.

During the debate, lawmakers expressed differing views on how the legislation should be implemented, with many calling for rehabilitation and social support rather than relying solely on punitive measures.

The bill comes amid renewed efforts by the Lagos State Government to tackle street begging. On Tuesday, the government announced the arrest of 396 beggars during an enforcement operation across the state, saying those apprehended would be profiled before being returned to their states of origin

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Rehabilitation over punishment

The lawmaker representing Surulere Constituency I, Desmond Elliot, urged the government to adopt a compassionate approach, particularly towards children found begging on the streets.

Mr Elliot said vulnerable children should be taken off the streets and provided with care, rehabilitation and other social services, while relevant government agencies should be made to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

Also contributing, Aro Moshood representing Ikorodu Constituency II, called for a careful review of the bill to prevent possible abuse or misinterpretation by law enforcement officers once the law comes into force.

On his part, Bonu Solomon representing Badagry Constituency I, argued that many of those engaged in street begging in Lagos were not indigenes of the state. He suggested that the legislation should not only target adult beggars but also discourage indiscriminate giving by members of the public, which he said encourages the practice.

Similarly, Noheem Adams representing Eti-Osa 1 described the bill as a timely intervention, proposing that beggars be relocated to rehabilitation centres where they could receive vocational training, counselling and other forms of social support.

According to him, states including Kano, Kaduna, Niger, Anambra and Abia, as well as the Federal Capital Territory, have introduced measures to tackle street begging.

Speaker backs structured charity

The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, said while giving to the less privileged remains commendable, the increasing rate of street begging has become a source of insecurity and public concern.

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Mr Obasa proposed a structured channels through which charitable donations could reach genuinely needy persons, while ensuring that people found begging on the streets are rehabilitated and reintegrated into society.

He also directed that the proposed legislation be harmonised with existing laws to ensure effective implementation.

Following the debate, the Speaker referred the bill to the House Committee on Youth, Sports and Social Development, which is expected to report back to the House within two weeks.

The Assembly subsequently adjourned plenary indefinitely.