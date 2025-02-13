Today, the strike proposed by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to protest the increase in tariff cost by telecommunication services providers made headlines.

The News Direct reported the news under the headline, “NLC declares telecom boycott over 50% tariff hike, urges workers to disconnect daily.”

The Times wrote, “NLC declares daily telecoms boycott over tariff hike.”

According to Salient Times, “NLC threatens shutdown, demands reversal of telecom tariff hike.”

The Sun reported that “NLC talks tough over telecom tariff hike.” Vanguard reported, “NLC fumes, gives March 1 alert to shut telecoms services.”

The PDP internal crisis also made headlines, with The Nation reporting that “Rumbling in PDP deepens.”

Blueprint said “PDP crisis festers, Ortom, Anyanwu, others shun disciplinary panel.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The Point reported that “PDP NWC affirms Udeh-Okoye as national secretary.” Leadership reported that “Crisis brews in PDP over disciplinary committee.”

“Furore as top customs, police officers refuse to retire,” The Daily Monitor reported.

The Independent newspaper wrote, “Reps pass controversial tax reform bills for second reading.”

The Guardian said, “Importers divert cargo to Togo, others to evade tariff hike.”

Daily Trust reported that Tax reform bill: ”Reps want contentious sections expunged.”

“Tinubu’s reflection: ACF, others tackle Ganduje over no-vacancy comment,” Punch reported.

The Hope front page headline read, “Ondo: ilaje reject inclusion in proposed ljebu State.”

We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

