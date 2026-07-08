The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested 135 suspected cultists and recovered 26 firearms during coordinated raids on criminal hideouts across the state ahead of the annual 7 July cult-related activities.

The command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, said this in a statement on Wednesday.

She explained that the operation was carried out on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Tijani Fatai, following intelligence reports of planned attacks by rival cult groups.

According to the police, the operation involved Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Tactical Commanders and operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit.

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The statement said various units of police operatives simultaneously raided identified black spots and criminal hideouts across Lagos.

The police stated that the operation was aimed at preventing cult-related violence and other crimes often associated with the annual “7/7” celebration and initiation activities by rival cult groups.

Security agencies have, over the years, associated 7 July with cult group initiations, anniversary celebrations and retaliatory attacks in parts of the country. Police commands, particularly in states with a history of cult-related violence, often heighten surveillance and carry out pre-emptive operations around the period to forestall clashes.

The statement noted that items recovered during the raids include 26 firearms, 16 dangerous weapons comprising cutlasses, battle axes, daggers and knives, cult insignia, assorted charms, 11 bottles of alcoholic drinks, substances suspected to be Indian hemp and other illicit drugs, as well as six mobile phones.

“The operation followed credible intelligence indicating plans by rival cult groups to launch attacks and engage in other criminal activities across the state,” the statement said.

It added that the raids led to the arrest of 135 suspected cultists, describing the operation as part of ongoing efforts to disrupt criminal networks and prevent violence.

The command revealed that investigations had commenced to identify and apprehend other members of the suspected criminal gangs still at large.

The suspects will be arraigned after investigations are concluded, the police said, reaffirming the command’s commitment to sustained intelligence-led operations against cultism and other violent crimes across Lagos State.