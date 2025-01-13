An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, on Monday, sentenced Waheed Salako, 46, to three months imprisonment for obtaining N200,000 under false pretences.
The convict, a POS operator, had earlier pleaded not guilty to the two counts of obtaining money under false pretences and stealing.
Delivering her judgement, the magistrate, O.O. Fadairo, however, granted the convict an option of N20,000.
Mrs Fadairo also ordered the convict to restitute the N200,000 to the complainant, Waheed Adegun.
|
The magistrate said that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that Mr Salako committed the offences he was accused of.
Earlier, the prosecutor, E.O. Adaraloye, a police inspector, told the court that the convict committed the offences on 2 September 2024, at Idiroko, Sango-Ota.
Mr Adaraloye said that the convict was a Point of Sales (POS) operator having his table in front of Mr Adegun’s shop.
The prosecutor said that Mr Salako borrowed N200,000 from Mr Adegun with the agreement to pay back the money.
”Salako converted the money borrowed from the complainant to his own use and subsequently ran away instead of refunding the N200,000,” he said.
Mr Adaraloye said that offences contravened Section 390 and 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.
(NAN)
