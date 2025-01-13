Troops of the Nigerian army have apprehended at least 15 people over suspected oil theft and illegal oil bunkering activities in the Niger Delta.

Danjuma Danjuma, the spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, 6 Division, Port Harcourt, said in a statement on Monday that the operations were recently carried out in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers states.

Mr Danjuma, a lieutenant colonel, said the army apprehended 15 people, dismantled 32 artisanal refineries and seized 14 boats during the operations.

He further said that during the operations conducted between 6 and 12 January, the troops confiscated at least 60,000 litres of petroleum products.

He said the operations were part of a broader collaborative effort with other security agencies to combat oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

Mr Danjuma said that the raid commenced in Bille, Degema Local Government Area, Rivers State, where soldiers dismantled seven illegal refining sites, confiscated 20,000 litres of crude oil and destroyed two boats.

“We also deactivated 10 illegal refineries, several crude oil cooking pots, and receivers and recovered about 19,000 litres of stolen petroleum products along the Imo River.

“In Odagwa, Etche, our troops intercepted three boats carrying about 12,000 litres of stolen crude oil and arrested three suspects in the process.

“Similar operations were carried out in Abiama, Asa, Obuzor, Okoloma, Ozaa, Ukwa, and Oyigbo,” he added.

He stated that the soldiers advanced to Nkisa in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers, where they confiscated 1,600 litres of crude oil and 1,200 litres of adulterated diesel.

Mr Danjuma said that along Ndoni Road, the troops intercepted a Toyota van transporting an estimated 1,200 litres of stolen condensate.

The spokesperson said that in Buguma, Asari-Toru, Rivers, the troops dismantled two illegal refineries, seized 1,500 litres of stolen crude oil, and apprehended five suspects.

“In Baberegbene, Southern Ijaw, Bayelsa State, our soldiers dismantled an illegal artisanal refinery and intercepted a wooden boat carrying no fewer than 1,500 litres of stolen crude oil.

“Similarly, an illegal refining site containing an unquantified quantity of stolen petroleum products was deactivated in Emago-Kugbo and Oluasiri communities in Nembe, Bayelsa.

“The operations continued in Akwa Ibom and Delta, where troops maintained a strong presence and effectively denied economic saboteurs the liberty to operate,” he said.

(NAN)

