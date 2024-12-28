Enyimba Football Club have officially announced the departure of its head coach, Yemi Olarenwaju, effective immediately.

In a short statement on their X page, the People’s Elephant expressed their gratitude to Coach Olarenwaju for his services and wished him the best in his future endeavours.

“Enyimba FC can confirm that it has parted ways with head coach Yemi Olarenwaju.

“The club thanks Coach Olarenwaju for his services and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.” The club wrote.

Coach Olarenwaju’s tenure at Enyimba began in September 2022, when he was appointed as assistant coach to Finidi George.

During their time together, the duo led Enyimba to a record-extending 9th Nigeria Premier League title.

Following Finidi George’s resignation in May 2024, Coach Olarenwaju took over as interim head coach, leading the team until the end of the season.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He was subsequently confirmed as the permanent head coach in August 2024.

The club’s decision to part ways with Coach Olarenwaju marks the end of his tenure at Enyimba.

In the past weeks, Enyimba have endured a rough patch; winless in eight matches after a solitary point against Plateau United in Jos, marking their longest streak without a victory in 20 years.

The search for a new head coach for the two-time African champions has effectively commenced.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

