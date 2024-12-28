Enyimba Football Club have officially announced the departure of its head coach, Yemi Olarenwaju, effective immediately.
In a short statement on their X page, the People’s Elephant expressed their gratitude to Coach Olarenwaju for his services and wished him the best in his future endeavours.
“Enyimba FC can confirm that it has parted ways with head coach Yemi Olarenwaju.
“The club thanks Coach Olarenwaju for his services and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.” The club wrote.
|
Coach Olarenwaju’s tenure at Enyimba began in September 2022, when he was appointed as assistant coach to Finidi George.
During their time together, the duo led Enyimba to a record-extending 9th Nigeria Premier League title.
Following Finidi George’s resignation in May 2024, Coach Olarenwaju took over as interim head coach, leading the team until the end of the season.
He was subsequently confirmed as the permanent head coach in August 2024.
The club’s decision to part ways with Coach Olarenwaju marks the end of his tenure at Enyimba.
READ ALSO:CAF Confederation Cup: Zamalek extends Enyimbas winless streak against Egyptian clubs
In the past weeks, Enyimba have endured a rough patch; winless in eight matches after a solitary point against Plateau United in Jos, marking their longest streak without a victory in 20 years.
The search for a new head coach for the two-time African champions has effectively commenced.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999