Enyimba’s winless streak against Egyptian clubs in the CAF Confederation Cup persisted on Sunday, as they were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw against defending champions Zamalek at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.
Despite staging a remarkable comeback from two goals down, Enyimba’s inability to secure a victory means their search for a maiden win against an Egyptian side in the competition’s group stage continues.
The Nigerian side, who had lost their opening game to Al Masry last week, were on the brink of another defeat before staging a remarkable comeback.
Zamalek’s Seifeddine Jaziri opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, and Omar Faraj doubled the lead seven minutes later.
However, Enyimba pulled a goal back just before halftime through Ifeanyi Ihemekwele, and Chinedu Ufere’s deflected shot in the 57th minute completed the comeback.
Zamalek dominated the early stages of the game, and their pressure paid off in the 33rd minute.
Mahmoud Bentayg received a long pass and found Jaziri, who slotted the ball past Enyimba goalkeeper Ani Ozoemena.
Seven minutes later, Zamalek doubled their lead after a defensive mistake by Enyimba.
Ahmed Mahmoud’s pass beat the hosts’ defenders, and Omar Faraj tapped the ball into an empty net.
Enyimba pulled a goal back just before halftime through Ihemekwele, who tipped the ball past Zamalek goalkeeper Mohammed Awad.
In the second half, Enyimba continued to push for an equalizer, and their efforts paid off in the 57th minute. Ufere’s shot was deflected into the net, completing Enyimba’s comeback.
The match ended with both teams creating scoring opportunities, but neither could find a winner.
Enyimba’s goalkeeper, Ani, made several crucial saves to deny Zamalek a winning goal.
The draw leaves Enyimba with a point from two matches, while Zamalek has four points from two games.
