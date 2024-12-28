Nigeria’s Super Eagles B team secured a resounding 3-1 victory over Ghana on Saturday, booking their spot in the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN) grandly.
The Eagles B team dominated the encounter, with Sodiq Ismail opening the scoring with a well-crafted goal.
Nduka Junior’s pinpoint pass found Ismail, who made a superb run behind the Ghanaian defence to slot the ball home.
Nduka Junior doubled Nigeria’s lead with a stunning strike, showcasing his individual brilliance in a tight situation.
The captain’s goal was a testament to his leadership and skill.
Savior Isaac added a third goal for Nigeria, thanks to some relentless pressing from Sikiru Alimi.
Isaac stole the ball from the Ghanaian defence and finished with aplomb, sealing the win for the Super Eagles B team.
Ghana pulled a goal back in the 73rd minute through Stephen Amankuna’s impressive strike, but it was too little, too late.
The final whistle blew, confirming Nigeria’s 3-1 victory and their qualification for the 2025 CHAN.
Ghana’s Black Galaxies have a rich history of success against Nigeria in CHAN qualifying matches, having stopped the Super Eagles B team from reaching the finals in 2009 and 2023.
However it is the Nigerian lads who prevailed this time.
The win was a testament to the team’s hard work and dedication, with the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) players rising to the occasion to secure their spot in the continental tournament.
