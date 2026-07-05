The events in Ondo State should therefore serve less as a moment of outrage and more as a call for reflection on how children are raised, guided and supported. The future depends not only on what is taught in classrooms but also on what is modelled at home and reinforced by the society around them.

Ondo State recently found itself at the centre of public discussions following a viral video showing what was described as a signing-out celebration involving students of Oyemekun Grammar School, Aquinas Secondary School and CAC Grammar School. The footage drew swift and widespread condemnation across social media platforms.

The students involved had just completed the West African Senior School Certificate Examination. In what has become a growing pattern among some young people, they marked the moment with inscriptions on their uniforms and public displays of affection that many observers considered inappropriate, offensive and disruptive. What should have been a moment of joy and transition instead raised concerns about discipline, values and the boundaries of public conduct among minors.

Incidents like this cannot be viewed in isolation. They point to deeper questions about upbringing, supervision and the environment in which children are formed. Many behavioural patterns are shaped long before adolescence. By early childhood, core values, discipline and emotional boundaries are already taking root. This places a profound responsibility on parents and guardians to be intentional in the formative years.

Home remains the first school. Children learn not only from what is taught directly but also from what is observed. In some cases, children are exposed too early to content and behaviours that distort their understanding of relationships, dignity and self restraint. The increasing access to smartphones and unrestricted social media use has made this even more complex. Adult content is now only a few clicks away, and many parents may not fully appreciate the extent of exposure taking place within the home environment.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

There is also the influence of the wider society. Social media platforms often reward attention-seeking behaviour, and impressionable young people can easily mistake online validation for acceptable conduct. Without proper guidance, boundaries become blurred and imitation replaces judgment.

While responsibility is often shared across many fronts, parents remain central. The home is where values are reinforced or eroded. Where dishonesty is normalised, where indecent behaviour is excused, or where shortcuts are encouraged, children absorb these lessons long before they encounter formal instruction in school.

A more constructive response would combine accountability with structured support. Counselling sessions should be mandatory for affected students, alongside community service that reinforces humility and civic responsibility. Such engagement can be practical and supervised, allowing them to understand consequences, while still preserving their future opportunities.

There are also homes where domestic staff become the primary caregivers. In such situations, without proper oversight, children may be exposed to neglect or even harmful influences. This further underscores the need for active parental engagement, not delegation without supervision.

Schools, on their part, are under increasing pressure. Overcrowded classrooms, limited resources and inadequate learning environments affect both teaching and discipline. Teachers who are overburdened or poorly supported cannot always deliver the level of attention and guidance that young people require. In some instances, individuals find themselves in teaching roles without adequate training or motivation, and this inevitably affects outcomes.

Government has a critical role to play in strengthening the education system. Investment in teacher welfare, training, infrastructure and learning resources is essential. Schools require functioning counselling units, safe environments and structured discipline systems that go beyond punishment and focus on character development. Education must once again be treated as a partnership between families, schools and the state.

Following the Ondo incident, an emergency meeting was reportedly convened at the headquarters of the Ministry of Education in Akure, where officials and school administrators reviewed the situation and announced disciplinary measures. These included the withholding of testimonials and examination results for identified students, the creation of misconduct records in schools, and queries issued to principals over supervisory lapses. It was also stated that students not in terminal classes could face expulsion.

While discipline is necessary to maintain order, it must always be balanced with rehabilitation. Young people at that stage of development are still forming their identities and judgments. A purely punitive approach risks pushing them further away from correction, rather than guiding them back to responsibility.

A more constructive response would combine accountability with structured support. Counselling sessions should be mandatory for affected students, alongside community service that reinforces humility and civic responsibility. Such engagement can be practical and supervised, allowing them to understand consequences, while still preserving their future opportunities.

Beyond disciplinary responses, there is a broader need to strengthen the presence of trained counsellors in schools. Many institutions still operate without adequate psychosocial support systems, leaving adolescents without guidance during critical developmental stages. Counsellors play a vital role in helping young people navigate peer pressure, identity formation and emotional challenges.

There is also the issue of safeguarding their dignity. Any corrective process involving minors must comply with child protection principles. Exposure in public spaces, particularly through images or recordings, must be handled with strict caution. Consent and protection are not optional considerations but legal and moral obligations.

Beyond disciplinary responses, there is a broader need to strengthen the presence of trained counsellors in schools. Many institutions still operate without adequate psychosocial support systems, leaving adolescents without guidance during critical developmental stages. Counsellors play a vital role in helping young people navigate peer pressure, identity formation and emotional challenges.

Equally important is the inclusion of age appropriate education on discipline, relationships and sexuality within school curricula. This equips young people with knowledge, reduces vulnerability to exploitation and helps them make informed decisions.

Ultimately, the goal is not only to correct behaviour but to build a generation that understands responsibility, respect and self worth. This requires consistency between home, school and society. When any of these pillars weaken, the burden on the others increases.

The events in Ondo State should therefore serve less as a moment of outrage and more as a call for reflection on how children are raised, guided and supported. The future depends not only on what is taught in classrooms but also on what is modelled at home and reinforced by the society around them.

Bukoladeremi Ladigbolu, a Lagos-based relationship coach and youth mentor, is founder and executive director of Family and Youth Support Initiative.