The disowned director-general of the non-existent Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeniyi Adeyemi, has taken down his social media accounts and personal websites amid growing public scrutiny.

Checks by PREMIUM TIMES showed that Mr Adeyemi’s main Facebook account, @Emperor2019 , which contained information about his activities, is no longer accessible.

Also, the website linked to his Facebook profile is not accessible at the time of filing this report.

The presidency is accusing Mr Adeyemi of forging a government appointment letter and parading himself as the DG of the non-existent PFIPC.

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PREMIUM TIMES previously reported that the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, declared two weeks ago that such an office doesn’t exist under the current administration and that the government never made the appointment.

The Nigerian government has filed an eight-count charge of forgery and impersonation against him before the Federal High Court.

Mr Adeyemi faces a maximum prison sentence of 21 years without the option of a fine on each of seven charges, and up to three years’ imprisonment or a fine on one additional charge.

Mr Adeyemi, before deactivating his Facebook account about 24 hours ago, had around 9.3 thousand followers. On his Facebook profile, he described himself as an “astute administrator” and “financial wizard.”

He also referred to himself as “truly virtuous and upright individual, deeply God-fearing and guided by strong moral principles; a man of remarkable patience.”

Before it was taken down, the account contained posts portraying him as a senior government-linked official and promoting the disputed “Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).”

The account featured posts about diplomatic visits and high-level meetings, including a Pre-Summit Dinner held last year. Some members of the diplomatic corps, development partners, officials, and private sector leaders were in attendance.

Mr Adeyemi also took down websites linked to his previous and upcoming projects, including his 2026 World Investment Summit, scheduled for October, the one for which the Pre-Summit Dinner was organised last year.

Mr Adeyemi claimed the event, titled “Unlocking Capital, Accelerating Development, Driving Prosperity”, could generate N5 trillion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), according to media reports.

The website , which was active only a day ago, is now inactive.

Other Facebook accounts and websites with information about his activities before his appointment in 2025 are no longer available.

Some of these contain bogus claims that have raised questions about him in the past, such as his purported election as President General of the World Youth United Nations Summit in 2017 and his establishment of a World Youth University.

That year, a Facebook page and website were created for a World Youth Economic Summit. Registration for the conference costs 600 dollars per participant.

PREMIUM TIMES found that both the Facebook account and the website are no longer accessible.

Mr Adeyemi’s access to top government officials and institutions while presenting as the DG of a non-existent agency has been a source of concern.

This paper reported that the agency received a budgetary allocation, opened accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and exchanged several correspondence with the office of the Accountant General of the Federation and other government agencies.

It also secured office space at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja and had at least three senior civil servants deployed to work there.

Meanwhile, Mr Adeyemi denied the allegations against him and accused the government of falsehood, vowing to prove his innocence in court.