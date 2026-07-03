The glory of Islam is only built by men who align the compass of their lives toward what pleases Allah, and by youth who set their goals clearly upon what the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) planted for them. They use permissible sports as a way to unwind and rejuvenate the mind, or to gain physical strength to fulfill Allah’s purpose, not to be distracted from it. They realise the responsibilities upon them, so no form of distraction diverts them away.

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

All praise is due to Allah, Who has honoured us with Islam, dignified us with Iman (faith), and made us the best nation brought forth for mankind. I bear witness that there is no deity worthy of worship except Allah alone, without any partner, and I bear witness that Muhammad is His servant and Messenger. May Allah send upon him abundant peace and blessings. To proceed:

Dear brothers and sisters! Allah the Almighty explicitly states in the noble Qur’an that He did not create us, or the universe, for idle sport, amusement, or play. The Qur’an addresses this directly in several places to remind us that life has a serious purpose. In Surah Al-Anbiya, Qur’an, 21:16, Allah the Almighty says:

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“And We did not create the heaven and earth and that between them in play.”

In Surah Al-Mu’minun, Qur’an, 23:115, He the Almighty says:

“Did you then think that We had created you in jest without any purpose, and that you would not be returned to Us?”

In Surah Ad-Dukhan, Qur’an, 38-39, He, the Most High, says:

“And We did not create the heavens and the earth and all that is between them in play. We created them not except with truth, but most of them know not.”

Respected brothers and sisters! What is our purpose?

Since we were not created for play, Allah has given our existence a clear, meaningful purpose: to know and worship Him, and to be tested through our deeds.

Allah the Most High says in Surah Adh-Dhariyat, Qur’an, 51:56:

“And I did not create the jinn and mankind except to worship Me.”

Our great Islamic scholars (Mufassirun) explain that this means to recognise His Lordship, follow His guidance, and seek His pleasure. Our life in this world serves as a trial to see who is best in their actions. We were given intellect, free will, and the responsibility to act as caretakers and to do good.

Now the question is, why did Allah create us?

While we are commanded to worship Allah, Islamic scholars and theologians highlight that Allah does not do this because He has any need for our worship. If no one worshipped Him, it would not diminish His glory in the slightest. Instead, the worship and the trials of this life are for our own ultimate benefit, so that we may earn His mercy, grow spiritually, and be rewarded in the Hereafter.

Respected servants of Allah! The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) once passed by a group of people from the tribe of Aslam who were competing in archery. The Prophet (Peace be upon him) said to them, “Shoot, O children of Ismaʿil, for your father was an archer. Shoot, and I am with such-and-such team.” Upon hearing this, one of the two teams stopped shooting. The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) asked, “Why are you not shooting?” They replied, “How can we shoot while you are with them?” The Prophet (Peace be upon him) then said, “Shoot; for I am with all of you.” [Narrated by al-Bukhari]

Dear brothers and sisters! This is a beautiful image that reflects the tolerance and ease of Islam. Human souls naturally experience periods of high motivation and periods of fatigue. For this reason, Islamic law permitted permissible recreation to rejuvenate the soul, making it more energetic in performing acts of worship and enduring the hardships of life.

Abu Hurairah (may Allah be pleased with him) narrates:

“While the Abyssinians were playing with their spears in the presence of the Prophet (Peace be upon him), Umar entered. He reached for some pebbles and threw them at them to stop them. The Prophet (Peace be upon him) said, “Leave them, O Umar.” [Narrated by al-Bukhari and Muslim]

Dear servants of Allah! These days, the events of the FIFA World Cup are taking place, with forty-eight teams participating, including Arab and Muslim teams. The matches are being broadcast, and hundreds of millions of people are gathered around, watching and cheering. How should a Muslim view these events through the lens of Islamic law?

Indeed, part of the greatness of our religion is that it came to bring benefit to people and ward off harm from them. Allah, Glorified and Exalted be He, has not commanded us to do anything except that it contains good for us, nor has He forbidden us from anything except that it contains harm for us. A wise Muslim does not rush to judge matters solely by their outward appearance; rather, he looks at their long-term consequences and outcomes, whether good or bad.

Our great Islamic scholars have taught us a great principle in Islam: that actions are always judged by their outcomes. An action may appear good on the surface, but if it ultimately leads to a greater evil, Islamic law prohibits us from it. The reverse is also true; we may endure a minor harm today to prevent a major catastrophe tomorrow. A Muslim believer always looks at the full picture and considers where matters will ultimately lead.

Respected servants of Allah! Anyone who looks at these global events centered around this game today realises that the matter runs deeper and is far greater than a few teams competing in a sport. Rather, it is an entire integrated system run by international institutions, sponsors, partners, and financial backers. Billions of dollars are generated and managed, involving broadcasting rights, advertising, promotion, and commercialisation. It is an economic and ideological event through which identities are imposed and systematic normalisation is conducted.

We are not just looking at a mere sport that benefits the players, or a competition that brings joy to people. Instead, we are looking at an industry designed to distract people from the very purpose for which Allah created mankind — which is to establish servitude to Allah the Almighty, as He says:

“And I did not create the jinn and mankind except to worship Me.” [Surah adh-Dhariyat: 56]

The baseline in a Muslim’s life is to live for their Lord, remaining steadfast in His obedience and performing righteous deeds. Recreation and play are the exception, not the rule. For this reason, Islam prohibited competitions involving monetary prizes or stakes, except in horse racing, camel racing, and archery, due to their direct roles in strengthening the Muslims. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“There is no prize money except in archery, camel racing, or horse racing.” [Narrated by Abu Dawud]

As for other permissible sports, Islamic law permitted them but strictly prohibited taking financial rewards for them, so that people would not turn them into a profession and a primary source of income, thereby distracting themselves from their religious and worldly responsibilities.

Compare that baseline with our current reality, where international clubs and professional contracts involve millions of dollars, to the point that the ultimate dream of many parents is for their child to become a professional athlete to enjoy a glamorous future.

We are facing an industry that manufactures false role models whose greatest skill is kicking and catching a ball. The spotlight is shone upon them, and their news is broadcast morning and evening. They receive wealth and fame, and their pictures fill the streets, until insignificant individuals are elevated to prominent public figures. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) spoke the truth when he said:

“The time is near when the most influential person in the world will be Lukaʿ Ibn Lukaʿ (the vile son of a vile person).” [Narrated by Ahmad]

The term al-lukaʿ refers to anyone who is low, contemptible, foolish, and of no benefit. As time spins around, such people become the most fortunate and celebrated in worldly life.

Furthermore, we are witnessing a normalisation of vices and evils. These events are sponsored by global corporations that pay hundreds of millions to gain marketing and exposure. These include international riba-based (usurious) banks and major alcohol companies that broadcast their advertisements and display their logos. The matter does not stop there; there is also the active promotion of deviance and homosexuality, where their flags and banners are raised, and team captains wear their armbands — announcing to the world that this is acceptable and globally recognised.

Where is the Muslim’s protective jealousy (ghairah or ghirah) for their religion when they witness such things without any disapproval, while Allah the Almighty says:

“You are the best nation produced as an example for mankind. You enjoin what is right and forbid what is wrong and believe in Allah.” [Surah Ali-Imran: 110]

We are facing a total eclipse of the firmest handhold of faith, about which the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Indeed, the firmest handhold of faith is that you love for the sake of Allah and hate for the sake of Allah.” [Narrated by Ahmad]

A single glance at hundreds of millions of football fans reveals deep affection, belonging, fanaticism, imitation, and pride directed toward teams, clubs, and players who do not profess Islam. In fact, some may wear crosses, worship idols, or support those who attacks and aggress against Muslim lands. Where then is the concept of loyalty and disavowal (al-walaʾ wa-al-baraʾ) that Allah commanded us with, saying:

“You will not find a people who believe in Allah and the Last Day having affection for those who oppose Allah and His Messenger, even if they were their fathers or their sons or their brothers or their kindred. Those – He has decreed within their hearts faith and supported them with a spirit from Him. And He will admit them to gardens beneath which rivers flow, wherein they abide eternally. Allah is pleased with them, and they are pleased with Him – those are the party of Allah. Unquestionably, the party of Allah – they are the successful.” [Surah al-Mujadilah: 22]

Indeed, tribalism and fanaticism (al-asabiyyah) for anything other than Islam and its people are among the evils that the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) strictly forbade. This was evident when it reached him that a man from the Emigrants (al-Muhajirun) called out:

“O Emigrants!” and a man from the Helpers (al-Ansar) called out, “O Helpers!”—both appealing to tribal loyalty. The Prophet (Peace be upon him) said: “What is this call of the days of ignorance (al-jahiliyyah)? Leave it, for it is foul.” [Narrated by al-Bukharī and Muslim]

If such tribalism between righteous companions is considered foul, then what can be said about the fanaticism, boycotting, hostility, and name-calling that occurs today for the sake of these teams and clubs?

Dear servants of Allah! Anas Ibn Malik (may Allah be pleased with him) said:

“The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) cursed ten categories of people regarding alcohol: the one who presses it, the one for whom it is pressed, the one who drinks it, the one who carries it, the one to whom it is carried, the one who serves it, the one who sells it, the one who consumes its price, the one who purchases it, and the one for whom it is purchased.”

Allah only prohibited the drinking of alcohol itself, yet the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) cursed ten categories regarding it, because every single one of them serves as a means that leads to alcohol reaching the drinker. Allah the Almighty says:

“And cooperate in righteousness and piety, but do not cooperate in sin and aggression.” [Surah al-Maʾidah: 2]

It is an established rule among Islamic scholars that if an action inevitably serves as a means to a prohibition, then that action itself becomes prohibited. Islamic scholars have explicitly stated the prohibition of selling grapes to someone known to be using them to manufacture wine. From the aforementioned harms of these global tournaments, it becomes clear that there is a vast difference between a Muslim exercising by playing ball without neglecting any obligatory duty, and this current paradigm, which is orchestrated by global institutions and entities with clear ideological, economic, and social agendas.

Dear servants of Allah!The avenues of corruption targeting Muslim youth today are numerous. Allah the Almighty described our enemies in His Book, saying:

“They will not spare you any ruin.” [Surah Ali-Imran: 118]

This means they spare no effort in causing you harm and corruption. Anyone who reflects on their ideological plans and media programs will see how they cause corruption on earth through every possible avenue, using useless entertainment and play as a ladder to achieve whatever they can of that goal.

Allah the Almighty has coupled two distinct characteristics when describing the enemies of Islam in several places in the noble Qur’an: engaging in falsehood with baseless doubts, and being completely heedless through entertainment and play. As He the Almighty says:

“Who are in empty discourse amusing themselves.” [Surah at-Tur: 12]

And He the Most High says:

“But they are in doubt, amusing themselves.” [Surah adh-Dukhan: 9]

They continuously blend these two elements by every means. That is why we see many deviations presented today in the guise of entertainment — which may have a permissible basis, but has been deliberately merged with various elements that are by no means permissible.

The glory of Islam is only built by men who align the compass of their lives toward what pleases Allah, and by youth who set their goals clearly upon what the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) planted for them. They use permissible sports as a way to unwind and rejuvenate the mind, or to gain physical strength to fulfil Allah’s purpose, not to be distracted from it. They realise the responsibilities upon them, so no form of distraction diverts them away.

“You have been prepared for a matter of great stature, if you would only realise it. So guard yourself against grazing with the neglected, wandering herds.”

Ya Allah, show us the truth as truth and grant us the capacity to follow it, and show us falsehood as falsehood and grant us the capacity to avoid it, and do not let it become confusing for us lest we go astray.

Ya Allah, grant safety to our homelands, rectify our leaders and all those in authority over us, and place our leadership under those who fear You, are mindful of You, and seek Your pleasure.

Ya Allah, be with our oppressed brothers in Gaza and everywhere in the world, and decree for them a near victory and relief.

Our Lord, give us in this world that which is good and in the Hereafter that which is good and protect us from the punishment of the Fire, ameen Ya Hayyu Ya Qayyum!

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: [email protected] or +2348038289761 or +2348024192217.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday sermon) was prepared for delivery today, Friday, Muharram 18, 1448 AH (July 03, 2026).