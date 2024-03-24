The Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, says the state is fully ready for state police and is only waiting for the whistle to be blown for the creation.

Mr Pedro made the statement in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of the 10th Ramadan Lecture organised by Anwar-ul Islam Old Students Association (ACAOSA), on Saturday in Lagos.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria said that he had been advocating for state police as far back as 2001, to improve security.

“As far back as 2001, I have always maintained that the security of this country will be addressed by having state police or community police.

“We are talking about police system that is indigenous to the people themselves.

“Lagos is overready for the state police. I can assure you that because we have our own Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps already in place and fully kitted and ready with even body cameras.

“I think we are ready to go in Lagos. If any state is ready, I can confirm to you today from what Mr Governor – Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu – has done, Lagos State is ready.

“Just give the whistle and you see our police officers on the road,” Mr Pedro said.

Stressing the imperative of indigenous police in each state, the lawyer said such police would have a better understanding of the environment, black spots and escape routes for criminals.

He said that federal police, who might not be conversant with the terrains of their postings, would not be able to do much like people who were native to the environment.

“The indigenous police will know in the community those who are bad boys and those who are not.

“Criminals will not be able to escape, and if they do, the indigenous police will know their hideouts and where they can be found.

“Now you come and bring a police officer from Kaduna to come and police Lagos Island, evil people will keep escaping.

”If the robbers escape the hand of the community policeman in that community, such indigenous police will know where to go and get them out. So, that is the advantage.”

Commenting on fear of abuse being expressed by some schools of thought, Mr Pedro said that the advantages of state police were higher than the disadvantages.

“I agree with people who are afraid that the state police can be hijacked by some politicians. But in everything in life, there are advantages and disadvantages.

“When the advantages outweigh the disadvantages, I think we should follow the path.

“The only thing is to walk it around to ensure that those potential abuses are curtailed.”

NAN reports that the 10th Annual ACAOSA Ramadan Lecture is entitled, “Economic insecurity in Nigeria – Islamic Solutions.”

It drew together many old students of Anwar-ul Islam College Agege, formerly known as Ahmadiyya College Agege.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

