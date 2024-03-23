The Nigerian police said six operatives have been killed while six are missing after gunmen ambushed a team of operatives in Delta State, South-south Nigeria.

The spokesperson, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement posted on X on Saturday but did not state the date the operatives were killed.

Mr Adejobi said the slain officers were on a mission to investigate the disappearance of three of their colleagues in the Ohoro Forest in the state when they were ambushed by “armed assailants.”

Those killed include two inspectors and four sergeants while four inspectors and two sergeants are still missing, the spokesperson said.

Identities of victims

Mr Adejobi, an assistant police commissioner, identified the slain officers as “Inspector Abe Olubunmi, Inspector Friday Irorere, Sergeant Kuden Elisha, Sergeant Akpan Aniette, Sergeant Ayere Paul, and Sergeant Ejemito Friday.”

He also gave the names of the missing operatives as “Inspector Onoja Daniel, Inspector Onogho Felix, Inspector Emmanuel Okoroafor, Inspector Joel Hamidu, Sergeant Moses Eduvie, and Sergeant Cyril Okorie.

“The bodies of six of the slain officers have been recovered after a fierce search conducted by a combined team of police officers and other security outfits. The Force is focused on the search for the other six officers while all their families have been duly contacted,” Mr Adejobi said.

He further stated that five suspects involved in the killings have been arrested.

Mr Adejobi said the slain operatives will be given posthumous honour for their noble service and ultimate sacrifice to the Nigerian Police in Abuja next month.

“In response to this grievous loss, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has taken decisive actions as expected.

“Additionally, the Inspector General of Police has mandated the expedited processing and payment of all entitlements due to the families of the fallen officers, aiming to alleviate any financial burdens they may encounter in this challenging time.

“Similarly, immediate measures have been initiated to ensure that justice is served swiftly and the perpetrators of this abhorrent crime are brought to justice.”

The operatives were killed less than a month after the police recovered the body of Bako Angbashim, a former divisional police officer of Ahoada division in Rivers State, who was killed by gunmen last year.

Two operatives killed in South-east

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier today how gunmen killed two police operatives in Imo State, South-east Nigeria.

A police spokesperson in the state, Henry Okoye said the gunmen, suspected to be members of the separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, threw dynamite at the patrol vehicle in which the operatives were travelling in, and subsequently engaged them in a shootout.

Two operatives were killed in the attack while four survived it, he said.

The killings, which highlight the growing security challenges in Nigeria, are coming a few days after 17 military personnel, including a lieutenant colonel, two majors, and a captain, were ambushed and savagely murdered in a community in Delta State, South-south Nigeria.

