As part of its resolve to ensure a safer environment, the Ekiti State government on Wednesday inaugurated the Ekiti Agro Marshals to safeguard farmlands, schools, and palaces across the state.

The government said this is to create a conducive environment for farming to thrive, thereby boosting food security in the state.

Speaking during the passing out parade of the Marshals in Ado-Ekiti, the state governor, Biodun Oyebanji said the local security outfit is designed to complement the efforts of the Police and other security agencies in the war against criminality in the state.

The governor explained that the Agro Marshals became necessary following the instruction of President Bola Tinubu to the Governors to set up a Special Guard to protect farmlands and the forest.

This, in addition to suggestions of the security council and that of the traditional rulers in the state, led to the establishment of the new outfit.

Emphasising the importance of securing agricultural resources, educational institutions and cultural heritage sites to ensure sustainable development and communal harmony, Mr Oyebanji said the main mandate of the Marshals was to ensure that farmlands, palaces and schools were protected across the state.

The governor, while maintaining that his government remained committed to the security of lives and property, expressed confidence that with the right collaboration between the Marshals and other security agencies, Ekiti will be the safest place in the country.

He added that the initiative was a collaborative effort between the state, the local government and traditional institutions to safeguard the lives of farmers to enhance safety on the farms, thereby boosting food production and food security.

The Governor charged the Marshals not to violate the fundamental human rights of citizens, but to discharge their duties diligently within the confines of the constitution of the country.

“They are to complement the efforts of the formal security apparatus; they are not to replace them. They are to work together, gather intelligence because they are locals that have access to intelligence, understand the community and the environment,” he said.

READ ALSO: Scores rendered homeless as rainstorm wreaks havoc in Ekiti communities

Earlier in his remarks, the Commander of the Marshals, Olamide Oni, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, commended Mr Oyebanji for ensuring that citizens can sleep with their two eyes closed.

He disclosed that the Marshals have been trained on the requirements for carrying out their duties effectively and efficiently.

He assured the governor that the state would henceforth experience peace on the farmlands and forests.

In his goodwill message, the chairperson, Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Ilori Faboro, on behalf of all royal fathers in the state, expressed appreciation to the governor for his efforts at ensuring that Ekiti remained the safest state in the country.

He assured Mr Oyebanji that traditional rulers in the state would provide the necessary support to the Marshals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

