The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has appealed to governorship aspirants in its 20 April primary election in Ondo State to join forces and work for the party’s victory in the forthcoming 16 November governorship election.

He made the appeal on Thursday in Abuja when the aspirants met with members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) at the instance of Mr Ganduje.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the state’s incumbent governor, was declared the election winner.

He emerged as the winner after polling 48,569 votes to beat his closest rival, Mayowa Akinfolarin, who polled 15,343, while Olusola Oke came third with 14,865 votes.

Sixteen aspirants contested the APC governorship primary election.

“The purpose of this meeting is to appeal to us all not to dwell on what happened during the primary, or what is correct or what is not.

“Dwelling on that will lead to paralysis, and the controversy will not favour us considering the galaxy of politicians here because I know we have lawyers, engineers and other professionals here.

“We are mere stakeholders, but the state belongs to you all, and I know that our desire is for our party to continue to be a ruling party in Ondo State,” the APC national chairman said.

He added that the meeting was to appeal to the aspirants to work with the party and its candidate to ensure it retained its position as the ruling party in the state.

Mr Ganduje said the aspirants should not see themselves as losers because there is always a second chance.

He recalled how he first contested the election in 1999 and lost but had to recontest 16 years later to become governor of Kano State.

“You are not lost aspirants, but aspirants that will be successful next time,” the APC national chairman said.

The meeting, which went into a closed door after Mr Ganduje’s opening remarks, had in attendance Olusoji Ehinlanwo, a former member of the State House of Assembly, Olugbenga Edema and business magnate and serving senator Jimoh Ibrahim.

Other aspirants in attendance were Judith Omogoroye, Felix Ohunyeye, Jimi Odimayo, Morayo Lebi, Diran Iyantan and Ifeoluwa Oyedele.

Also, Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo, Mayowa Akinfolarin, former Commissioner for Finance, Adewale Akinterinwa, Olusola Oke, and Francis Faduyile were present.

(NAN)

