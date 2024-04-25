The Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday picked former deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, as its candidate for the 16 November governorship election.

Mr Agboola scored a total of 264 votes to defeat his closest rival, former lawmaker, Kolade Akinjo, who polled 157 votes.

Thursday’s primary election was contested by six other aspirants, including John Mafo, Olusola Ebiseni, Adeola Akinwumi, Kolade Akinjo, Dele Akingboye and Bosun Arebuwa.

Mr Ebiseni came third with a score of 99 votes, followed by Akinwumi Adeola, who polled 64 votes.

Mr Akingboye polled 24 votes, Mr Mafo scored nine votes, while Arebuwa Bosun scored two votes.

A total of 621 delegates voted in a peaceful process held at the International Event Centre in Akure.

The primary election was presided over by Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, with all the aspirants present.

Mr Agboola was the late governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s deputy in his first tenure.

It will be recalled that Mr Agboola fell out with the late governor over his governorship ambition.

He later decamped to the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) where he contested the 2020 governorship election but lost.

He later returned to the PDP where he contested the 2023 general election when he sought to represent Ondo South in the Senate.

He also lost the election to the All Progressives Congress’ Jimoh Ibrahim.

Mr Agboola will be up against APC’s candidate and Ondo State governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who was also a deputy governor to the late Akeredolu.

Mr Aiyedatiwa also fell out with his boss over alleged disloyalty.

Recall that both former deputy governors faced impeachment at the hands of their principal and survived only through legal interventions.

