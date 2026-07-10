Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has called for comprehensive restructuring of Nigeria’s federal system, saying the debate on state police should extend beyond security to include fiscal and judicial reforms.

Mr Soludo made the call during a Town Hall Meeting in Awka on Thursday, where he described the growing support for state police as an inevitable step toward a more effective federal system.

He said the debate had moved beyond whether Nigeria should establish state police, stressing that attention should now focus on the modalities for implementing the initiative.

The governor said his administration’s experience in Anambra had shown the need for effective collaboration among federal, state and private security agencies.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

He added that broader constitutional changes should complement security reforms.

Mr Soludo also decried what he described as the fiscal imbalance between the federal government and the states.

“More responsibilities have been transferred to states without a corresponding review of the revenue allocation formula.

“The federal government currently retains about 53 per cent of national revenue, while the 36 states share about 26 per cent, averaging less than one per cent per state.

“I’m advocating a leaner federal government with a maximum of 40 per cent share of national revenue, while more resources should be devolved to states to enable them to discharge their constitutional responsibilities effectively,” he said.

The governor also called for reforms in the nation’s judicial system, describing it as a major obstacle to true federalism.

He said that despite moves toward decentralised security, the judiciary remained largely unitary, resulting in prolonged litigation that often lasts for decades.

Mr Soludo said that in Anambra, about 70 per cent of court cases, including those involving violence, were land-related and frequently ended up at the Supreme Court after 30 to 40 years.

He therefore advocated establishing State Courts of Appeal and State Supreme Courts to align the judiciary with the country’s federal structure.

The governor commended President Bola Tinubu for advancing discussions on federalism and expressed optimism that ongoing reforms would strengthen Nigeria’s federal system.

He said initiatives, such as states’ moves to establish correctional facilities, reflected the growing momentum toward deeper constitutional and institutional reforms.

Mr Soludo urged stakeholders to sustain discussions on restructuring, saying comprehensive reforms were necessary to promote constitutional balance, effective governance and economic viability for the states.

(NAN)