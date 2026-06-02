Some gunmen have killed four people, including two police officers, in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The incident happened at about 9 p.m. on Sunday when gunmen attacked the convoy of Ben Nwankwo, the newly appointed chief of staff to Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State.

The hoodlums had laid an ambush before opening fire at the convoy along the Amansea–Ndiora–Ndiukwuenu–Awa–Ufuma Road in Orumba South Local Area of the state.

The area shares boundaries with communities in Awka North Local Government Area of the state.

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The slain officers were part of a police team accompanying the convoy when the hoodlums ambushed and killed them.

Two other slain victims were said to be officials attached to the chief of staff’s office.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Nwankwo, the chief of staff, was inside the convoy during the attack.

Anambra govt fumes

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, did not respond to calls seeking his comment.

However, the Commissioner for Information in Anambra State, Law Mefor, confirmed the attack in a statement on Monday night.

Mr Mefor said the Anambra State Government was shocked by the attack on the convoy of the chief of staff.

The commissioner said the chief of staff was returning from an assignment when the attack happened.

“This was more than an attack on one person. It was an attack on the peace, security, and democratic order of our state, as well as the government and people of Anambra.

“Sadly, four people lost their lives and deserve justice,” he said.

Mr Mefor said the state government has commiserated with families of those who lost their loved ones in the attack.

“The police and other security agencies are working to find and to bring everyone involved in this evil act to justice,” he assured.

Increased attacks

Like other states in the South-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra with frequent attacks by armed hoodlums in recent times.

Security operatives, government officials and their facilities have been targeted in such attacks.

No group has claimed responsibility for the latest attack, although the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been blamed for the frequent attacks in the South-east.

But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is seeking the secession of South-east and some parts of the South-south from Nigeria.