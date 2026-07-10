The abducted schoolchildren and teachers kidnapped from their schools by gunmen in Oyo State have regained their freedom, bringing to nearly two months of anxiety that forced public schools across the state to shut down and sparked widespread protests by teachers.

Their release was displayed in a circulating video, where the teachers and children were thanking God, the country’s president, and security operatives.

However, the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Abimbola, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday evening and said security agencies were still compiling details surrounding the victims’ release.

“We are still working on the details. We cannot just jump into information now,” Mr Abimbola said in a telephone interview.

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“Those who have done it were not supposed to have done it. At the appropriate time, we will provide more details. I’m waiting for more details.”

The police commissioner did not immediately disclose whether the victims were rescued during a security operation or released by their abductors.

The identities and exact number of those released were also yet to be officially confirmed as of the time of filing this report.

The release brings relief to families, residents and the education community after about two months of uncertainty following one of the most disturbing school abductions recorded in Oyo State in recent years.

Victims were abducted when armed men attacked schools in Oriire Local Government Area on May 15, kidnapping pupils and teachers, including the principal of Community High School, Ahoro-Esiele, Rachael Alamu.

The attack triggered widespread outrage across the state and renewed concerns over worsening insecurity around communities bordering the Old Oyo National Park, an area that security agencies have repeatedly identified as a hideout for kidnapping syndicates.

Days after the abduction, the kidnappers released a disturbing video showing one of the abducted teachers, Michael Oyedokun, being beheaded. The killing intensified pressure on security agencies and the Oyo State Government to secure the release of the remaining captives.