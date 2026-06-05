The Anambra State Government says it will henceforth ensure that road designs include special lanes for bicycle riders on major roads in the state.

Eddy Ibuzo, the state commissioner for Transport, said this in an interview with journalists in Awka on Friday.

Mr Ibuzo said this would encourage the use of bicycles as a major means of transportation within the state and enhance the safety of riders.

He said that every category of road user, including pedestrians deserved safety and should be accommodated in the design of roads.

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The commissioner said he would liaise with the ministry of works to ensure that bicycle lanes and walkways were provided in road designs and included in the contract terms.

Mr Ibuzo said bicycle transport was a common mode of movement in advanced countries, adding that it had both health and economic advantages.

He said the idea was in line with Governor Charles Soludo’s vision of a long-term sustainable development agenda.

“Personally, I am worried that most of our roads in the past do not have bicycle riders in mind when they are being designed and constructed.

“This is not the case in Europe, parts of Asia and some African countries where bicycle transport is dominant and enjoys special attention.

“Part of the policy of this administration is to ensure that every road user including motorists, bicycle riders and those walking are accommodated because they are all under transport.

“I am calling on contractors in the state to include bicycle lane and walkways in their designs, this will address traffic and safety concerns,” he said.

Mr Ibuzo used the medium to reiterate that transport union levy collection in Anambra remained banned and urged anyone with useful information of such exploitation to report to his office for appropriate action.

(NAN)