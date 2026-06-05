The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the attack on Idogun Ido-Ani community in Ose Local Government Area of the state by bandits, during which a nine-year-old boy was abducted.

The incident reportedly occurred at 1:30 a.m. at Ugbosi quarters on Friday as the armed men invaded the community, firing gunshots and scaring residents.

The police, in a statement by their spokesperson, Abayomi Jimoh, said the gunmen forced their way into the residence of one Olaosebikan Isaac, a pastor, who, in a desperate attempt to save his life, escaped into the surrounding bush, leaving behind his nine-year-old son, Victor Olaosebikan.

The gunmen took away the boy when they could not reach the father.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Mr Jimoh said the Force has commenced an intensive manhunt for suspected kidnappers who abducted the boy.

He said upon receipt of a distress report, the Divisional Police Officer and his men, in collaboration with the Amotekun Corps, immediately mobilised to the scene and launched a coordinated search-and-rescue operation.

“Security operatives combed the surrounding forests and likely escape routes in a bid to rescue the abducted child and apprehend the perpetrators.

“Investigation has commenced while relevant exhibits have been recovered and documented to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack and track down those responsible,” he said.

Mr Jimoh said the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, Felix Ohagwu, has directed all tactical teams, intelligence units and other relevant security assets to intensify efforts toward the immediate rescue of the victim unhurt and the arrest of the perpetrators.

He noted that the command was also working closely with other security agencies and local vigilante groups to ensure that the criminals are brought to justice.

Mr Jimoh assured residents that every available resource was being deployed to secure the safe rescue of the abducted child.

“Members of the public are urged to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperate with security agencies by providing any useful information that may aid ongoing investigations..p

“Anyone with credible and actionable information relating to the abducted child or the suspects is encouraged to report promptly to the nearest police station or other security agency,” he added.

State govt reacts

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Government has expressed deep concern about the reported attack on the Igbosi Community and the abduction of a nine-year-old boy in the community.

It also called for calm, saying the security agencies are on top of the situation.

‎

‎”Immediately the government was informed of the development, a coordinated security response was activated. Personnel of the Amotekun Corps, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the military were mobilised and have since commenced intensive combing operations within the community, the surrounding forests, and other strategic locations within and beyond the area of the incident,” a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Idowu Ajanaku, said.

‎

‎”The Ondo State Government wishes to assure residents that the security situation is being closely monitored and professionally managed by relevant agencies. Preliminary security measures have already been strengthened in the affected axis, while intelligence gathering and search operations are ongoing to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice.

‎

‎”The government urges citizens, particularly residents of Ose Local Government Area and neighbouring communities, to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperative with security personnel. Members of the public are also encouraged to provide useful information that may assist ongoing operations through established security channels.”

‎

‎The statement noted that the state government remains unwavering in its commitment to protecting lives and property across Ondo State.

“Government is confident that the ongoing joint security operation will yield positive results,” it said.

The incident is coming a day after Afenifere, the Pan -Yoruba socio-political group, warned that the delay in approving state police was compounding the problem of insecurity in the South-west.

Afenifere had promoted the establishment of state police as a strategy to address the ongoing nationwide insecurity.

‎