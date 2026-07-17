The Abia State Government and a consortium of local and foreign investors have intensified efforts to establish a 145 million dollar solar manufacturing plant in the state under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

The proposed facility, to be located at Umuelele in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area, is a partnership between the Abia State Government, MD Nwakamma Nigeria Ltd and Chinese technical partners.

Governor Alex Otti gave the assurance of the state’s commitment to the project while receiving the investors on Thursday in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government.

The governor said his administration remained committed to creating an investor-friendly environment and would continue to provide the necessary support for businesses to thrive.

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He expressed delight that the project had reached the final investment decision stage, describing it as a milestone for the state’s industrial development agenda.

According to him, the state government had already provided the required land for the project and is prepared to address any other issues that may arise to ensure its successful implementation.

“We are pleased that you have reached the final investment decision involving about 145 million dollars.

“This is exactly what we stand for. We want businesses to grow, investments to come into the state, and our people to benefit from them.

“We value investors because, beyond the capital they bring, they create jobs, grow the economy and improve the standard of living of our people.

“We will continue to support and protect every genuine investment in Abia,” Mr Otti said.

The leader of the delegation, Oko Jaja, said they visited the governor to present a progress report on the establishment of the solar manufacturing plant.

‘Environment that inspires investors’ confidence’

Mr Jaja said the consortium, in collaboration with its Chinese technical partners, planned to invest about 145 million dollars in the project.

He added that the first tranche of funding was expected in September 2026.

Mr Jaja commended the Abia State Government for creating an environment that inspires investors’ confidence.

Also, the Chief Executive Officer of MD Nwakamma Nigeria Ltd, Dennis Nwakamma, said the project would mark a breakthrough in renewable energy manufacturing in the state.

He said the visit by the Chinese partners to the project site was part of technical assessments ahead of construction and commencement of operations.

Mr Nwakamma said the factory would manufacture solar panels and related accessories while providing employment and technical training opportunities for young people.

He also said the company had begun training youths on solar installation, while selected trainees would be sent to China for advanced training on solar manufacturing.

According to him, the initiative will enhance local technical expertise and position Abia as a major renewable energy source hub in Nigeria.

(NAN)