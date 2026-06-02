The governments of the South-east states of Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu say they have activated all necessary response mechanisms to prevent the spread of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in their states.

They disclosed this in separate interviews while reacting to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Survey on measures to prevent Ebola disease in the zone.

NAN reports that the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had designated some states in the country as having high importation rate due to high volume of trade/travel routes, airport and borders.

The NCDC has urged states with international airports and high volume of inter-state travels to set-up Emergency Operation Centres (EOC).

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What Anambra is doing about Ebola

The Anambra State Government said that although the state was not among the states classified as high-risk by the NCDC, the government was not taking chances in view of the state’s proximity to Enugu, which was listed among the high-risk states.

The Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Afam Obidike, said the state had strengthened surveillance systems across health facilities, borders and communities, while health workers had been placed on alert to promptly detect and respond to any suspected case.

He added that emergency response teams had also been mobilised and public awareness campaigns would commence to educate residents on preventive measures.

The commissioner urged residents to maintain good hygiene practices, avoid unnecessary physical contact with sick persons and promptly report any suspected symptoms to the nearest health facility.

Mr Obidike reassured the public that the state government was working closely with relevant health agencies to ensure the state remained free of the disease.

According to him, the Governor Charles Soludo’s administration in Anambra remains committed to safeguarding the health of residents and will continue to monitor developments while implementing all recommended preventive measures against Ebola.

Enugu State

The Enugu State Government, in its own contributions, says it has activated Enugu State Public Health Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) on Ebola Prevention for the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, George Ugwu, told NAN that the EOC was made up of major health stakeholders and partners.

Mr Ugwu noted that in the inaugural meeting on Monday, principal officers and leads of the various arms of the EOC were constituted and inaugurated.

He said the EOC also developed and lined up the incident management structure for the state as well.

The commissioner noted that it also identified response pillars, which included: surveillance, point of entry screening, risk communication, training of frontline health workers, among others.

He said the centre also resolved to set-up a functional isolation/holding facility at the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (ESUTH) Parklane, Enugu.

“There is no need to panic as the disease is not in the country; even as we create awareness and raise level of alertness about the disease.

“We want our people to up their game and get serious on health, hygiene and environmental cleanliness as well as need to visit health facilities and not engage in self-medication, if sick.

“Our health-loving governor, Peter Mbah, is committed to ensuring that the EOC, entire health system and residents brace up for effective prevention of the disease.

“The state Ministry of Health will leave no stone unturned to ensure protection of the residents of the state,” he assured.

Mr Ugwu noted that the centre would be interfacing and engaging with officials and stakeholders of various entry points in the state to ensure seamless operations.

The symptoms of the viral disease are: fever, fatigue, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, bleeding and shock.

Ebonyi State

In Ebonyi, the Commissioner for Health, Moses Ekuma said there was no case of Ebola in the state.

Mr Ekuma said that Ebonyi was prepared to avert any outbreak of Ebola in the state.

He said the major cause of Ebola included the consumption of antelope, Fruitbats, apes and monkeys.

He charged the citizens to stop eating any of all these that was not certified by veterinary doctors.

The commissioner further outlined fever, sore throat, weakness and fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, aches and pains of the muscles and loss of appetite as the symptoms of Ebola.

He advised Ebonyi residents to avoid direct contact with the blood and bodily fluids of an infected person, keep personal hygiene, avoid sex with an infected person, conduct safe burial of a person who died of Ebola and using of government approved vaccines.

The commissioner stated that awareness had been created among Ebonyi residents to report any case of Ebola in the state.

Uchenna Nelson, chief medical advisory committee (CMAC) at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, said the hospital had no record of Ebola case.

He expressed high level of preparedness to tackle the disease if there is any infection case.

Also responding, a resident of Abakiliki, Okey Sandra said she had not heard of any case of Ebola in Ebonyi.

She said the family was prepared to prevent any of her members from falling victim in case of Ebola outbreak in the state.

In a related development, Sunday Nweke, a resident of Ikwo, called on the government to create more awareness in the rural areas as “prevention is better than cure”.