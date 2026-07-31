The Enugu State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the fight against HIV/AIDS through strategic partnerships, inclusive policies, and evidence-based interventions aimed at improving health outcomes for residents.

The Commissioner for Health, George Ugwu, said this on Friday while receiving executive members of the Network of People Living with HIV and AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN), Enugu Chapter.

Mr Ugwu, a professor, said Governor Peter Mbah’s administration placed high priority on the health and well-being of residents, assuring that no one would be excluded from accessing essential healthcare services.

He highlighted ongoing reforms in the health sector, including the construction of Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres in every ward and the expansion of access to quality healthcare.

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“The government has improved disease surveillance systems, healthcare workforce development, and collaboration with development partners to enhance HIV testing, treatment, prevention of mother-to-child transmission, and viral load monitoring,” he said.

The commissioner said the government had also intensified public health education and community engagement initiatives aimed at reducing new HIV infections and addressing stigma and discrimination against affected persons.

Mr Ugwu assured NEPWHAN of the ministry’s continued support and called for stronger collaboration among government agencies, civil society organisations, development partners, and affected communities to accelerate progress.

According to him, collective action, mutual trust, and shared responsibility remain essential for achieving healthier communities and improving the quality of life of people living with HIV.

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Earlier, the State Coordinator of NEPWHAN, Lilian Agbo, called for deeper collaboration with the ministry in combating HIV and mitigating its impact on communities across Enugu State.

Mrs Agbo commended the ministry for its sustained efforts in improving access to HIV prevention, treatment, care, and support services for vulnerable populations and affected persons.

She also advocated closer collaboration in advancing community-based interventions, reducing stigma and discrimination, and promoting public awareness on HIV prevention, treatment, and support services.

“We are here to appeal and ensure that people living with HIV continue to receive quality healthcare and social support,” she said.

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