Residents of Ogbeozoma community in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State have called on the federal government and Delta State Government to urgently intervene in the worsening gully erosion threatening lives and property in the area.

Some residents, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday, said the erosion had severely damaged infrastructure and continued to endanger buildings and livelihoods in the community.

They noted that the advancing gully had gradually weakened the foundations of several structures, raising fears of imminent collapse.

The residents expressed concern that, without swift intervention, many buildings could be lost, while lives remain at risk.

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A trader and resident, Augustina Agba, decried declining business activities and what she described as the community’s gradual abandonment due to the erosion.

“Even the blind can feel that the community is no longer what it used to be. We have nowhere to run to,” she said.

She appealed to both tiers of government to act promptly to avert further damage.

“Only timely intervention can save us,” she added.

Also speaking, a cement dealer, Tony Nwabueze, said he had nearly shut down his business due to reduced demand, as construction activities had stalled in the area.

“People have stopped building and suspended ongoing projects because they cannot access their sites,” he said.

Mr Nwabueze added that the gully had cut through the main road, stretching over three kilometres and preventing residents from accessing their homes.

He appealed to relevant authorities to urgently intervene.

A landlord, Johnson Omoni, described the situation as dire, noting that residents now rely on makeshift wooden bridges to access their homes.

“Every building now has a plank at the front to enable access. It is life-threatening, especially during rainfall, as the force of floodwaters could sweep away the bridges,” he said.

Samson Kenechi, a member of the landlords’ association in the community, said the state government had shown concern by providing counterpart funding to support intervention efforts.

He explained that the funds were intended to attract additional support from the European Investment Bank and the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP).

Mr Kenechi said engagements with NEWMAP and government officials had been encouraging, with assurances that the erosion challenge would be addressed.

“We appeal to the federal and state governments to urgently come to our aid and save our community from this devastating erosion,” he said.