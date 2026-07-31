The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced the passing of its Enugu State Sector Commander, Corps Commander Franklin Agbakoba.

The announcement was made in a statement issued by the FRSC Deputy Corps Commander in charge of Enugu State Operations, Kyrian Okolo, on Friday in Enugu.

“The FRSC Enugu State Sector Command received the sad news of the demise of Corps Commander Franklin Agbakoba on Thursday, 30 July,” the statement read.

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The late Sector Commander died at the Niger Foundation Hospital, Enugu, where he was receiving treatment. His remains have been taken to the Eastern Medical Centre, Enugu.

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Until his death, Mr Agbakoba was known for fostering inter-agency collaboration and partnership, and for his commitment to promoting road safety within Enugu State.

The statement did not provide further details regarding the officer or his death.

(NAN)

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