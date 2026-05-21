Monica Okah, mother-in-law to a former Nigerian deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, is dead.

Isaac Okah announced this on Wednesday in an obituary released on behalf of the Okah family.

Isaac said Mrs Okah died on 20 March and will be buried on 28 May. She was 95.

He described the deceased matriarch as a “devout Christian, bridge builder, mentor, and community leader, as well as a charitable and hardworking woman.”

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Isaac said the late Mrs Okah birthed nine children, including Beatrice Ekweremadu, wife of the former Deputy Senate President, Mr Ekweremadu.

Burial arrangements

According to Isaac, Mrs Okah’s burial arrangements will begin at 5 p.m. on 25 May with a service of songs at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Trans Ekulu, in Enugu.

There will be a wake and a requiem mass in her honour at her country home, Enugu-Agu Achi in Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State. The remains of the matriarch will be laid to rest on 28 May after a funeral ceremony at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Enugu-Agu Achi.

The burial arrangements will be wrapped up with a thanksgiving mass at the same church on 31 May.

Mbah, Otti, others mourn

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State and his Abia State counterpart, Alex Otti, have expressed sadness over Mrs Okah’s death.

In his tribute to the matriarch, Mr Mbah described her life as one marked by selfless service to God and mankind.

‎“She not only lived to a ripe age of 95, but equally made indelible marks on the sands of time as a community leader, peace builder, generous giver and indeed a woman of immeasurable impact.

“She bequeathed laudable legacies that will always keep her memories fresh in our hearts,” he stated.

‎On his part, Governor Otti described the late Mrs Okah as a fervent Christian and respected community leader.

“She made sure people around her felt loved and accepted, and was admired for her deep wisdom and guidance.

“She will be remembered for her inspirational leadership and commitment to uplifting people around her,” he said.

Also speaking was former President of the Senate, Adolphus Wabara, who applauded what he described as her exemplary life of service.

‎“Mrs Okah lived a life worthy of honour and resemblance, touching many with her kindness, strength, and motherly presence,” Mr Wabara stated.

Also in his tribute, former President of the Senate and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Pius Anyim, hailed Mrs Okah for her resilience and life of service.

‎“Mama’s long life is a testament to God’s grace and a legacy of resilience, love, and commitment to family and community. She lived to a ripe old age, witnessed generations grow, and fulfilled purpose on earth,” he said.

Ekweremadu in prison

In June 2022, Mr Ekweremadu and his wife were arrested and charged with trafficking David Nwamini with the intention of harvesting his kidney for their sick daughter.

The Ekweremadus were arrested and charged alongside a medical doctor, Obinna Obeta, over the matter.

In March 2023, the Old Bailey Court in the UK convicted Mr Ekweremadu, his wife and Mr Obeta of organ trafficking.

The court, in May of the same year, sentenced Mr Ekweremadu to nine years and eight months in prison.

The court also sentenced Mr Ekweremadu’s wife, Beatrice, to four years and six months in prison, while Dr Obinna Obeta, who allegedly colluded with them, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

However, Mr Ekweremadu’s wife, Beatrice, returned to Nigeria after being released from the UK prison in January 2025.

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According to the UK court’s pronouncement, Beatrice had not completed her four-year, six-month jail term.

It is unclear for now if she was granted a pardon in the European country.

PREMIUM TIMES had asked a former aide to Mr Ekweremadu if the ex-senator’s wife would need to return to the UK to serve out the jail term.

“I don’t have that information. But she’s out means she’s out finally. She will not go back to the UK,” the former aide had responded.