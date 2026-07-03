Residents and security stakeholders in Enugu State have expressed alarm over the rising number of homeless children and destitute persons congregating at motor parks across the state. The concern was raised on Thursday during a town hall meeting organised by the Enugu Metropolis Area Command at the Enugu Sports Club.

The meeting brought together a broad coalition of stakeholders, including traditional rulers, religious leaders, representatives from student and youth groups, and government officials.

Chuks Nwomeh, Chief Security Officer of Enugu Terminal One at the Holy Ghost Bus Terminal, reported that many destitute persons, particularly children, use the terminal as a shelter. Mr Nwomeh cited this as a major security concern, noting that 17 individuals from this group have been apprehended so far for alleged involvement in criminal activities. He further noted that similar issues persist at the New Artisan Market on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

Other participants highlighted specific security gaps. Felix Ogugbo drew attention to the vulnerability of the corridor between Centenary City and HELIU Estate, appealing for the restoration of the Distress Response Squad in the area. He also flagged rising criminal activity in the densely populated Amechi and Ugwuaji communities.

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Similarly, Ali Ahmed, Secretary-General of the Cattle Dealers Association at Gariki New Market, advocated closer engagement between security agencies and market leadership to identify criminals operating in cattle markets more effectively.

The stakeholders also called for improved security presence in Akwuke, Centenary City, Damija Under Bridge in Trans-Ekulu, and Ugbo-odogwu.

Police response

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mamman Giwa, assured residents of sustained efforts to improve security through stronger collaboration with both stakeholders and sister security agencies.

Mr Giwa explained that the town hall meetings, which have been conducted across the police area commands, are designed to gather direct feedback on police performance and emerging security threats.

“Whenever you are rendering services, there is a need for feedback,” Mr Giwa said. “We want to know whether we have been doing our policing work well, where we need to improve, and whether there are emerging crimes that should be brought to our attention.”

The commissioner noted that issues raised by participants falling outside the police’s mandate would be presented to the state government through the State Security Council. He emphasised that effective policing relies on a partnership between law enforcement and the public, acknowledging that the current police force cannot cover every area alone.

Addressing concerns regarding kidnapping and insecurity in forest areas, Mr Giwa stated that the command is working closely with forest guards recruited by the federal and state governments.

He also addressed concerns regarding the safety of “good Samaritans” who assist accident victims, assuring residents that police authorities would protect those who provide humanitarian assistance. He advised such persons to promptly notify their local Divisional Police Officer or contact the police public relations officer if they encounter any difficulties.

(NAN)