Nigeria’s senior men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, came from behind to defeat Guinea 80-79 on Friday, recording their second consecutive victory in the FIBA Basketball World Cup African Qualifiers.

After opening the qualifying window with a hard-fought 84-81 victory over Tunisia, the Nigerians once again showed resilience, overturning a late deficit to strengthen their hopes of reaching the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Caleb Agada led the charge with a game-high 22 points, while Uche Iroegbu added 14 points. Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu also made a valuable contribution with 10 points as Nigeria completed another dramatic comeback.

D’Tigers started brightly, taking the first quarter 23-17 before both teams matched each other point for point in the second quarter, which ended 23-23, giving Nigeria a 46-40 halftime advantage.

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Guinea responded strongly after the break, dominating the third quarter 28-16 to erase the deficit and move into the lead heading into the final 10 minutes.

With momentum firmly on Guinea’s side, Nigeria needed another spirited response.

The team delivered when it mattered most, tightening up defensively while finding crucial baskets in the closing stages to win the fourth quarter 18-11 and snatch a one-point victory.

The result continues an encouraging start under head coach David Fizdale, whose side has now shown a strong ability to perform under pressure.

Against Tunisia, D’Tigers also had to dig deep before securing an 84-81 victory, with Chimezie Metu and Ike Iroegbu scoring 17 points each, Wes Iwundu contributing 14, and Uche Iroegbu adding 13.

The back-to-back wins have significantly boosted Nigeria’s qualification hopes and highlighted the team’s fighting spirit despite facing difficult situations in consecutive games.

With two victories from two matches in the second qualifying window, D’Tigers will now turn their attention to Rwanda as they seek to complete a perfect run and move a step closer to booking their place at the FIBA Basketball World Cup.