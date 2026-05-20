Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has inaugurated the TechRise Cohort 3 Training Programme, charging participants to acquire practical digital and problem-solving skills needed to thrive in the modern technology-driven economy.

Mr Otti gave the charge on Wednesday at the inauguration of the Abia TechRise Cohort 3 Training Programme in Aba.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the programme is a state government initiative aimed at equipping 850 Abia youths with advanced digital skills, and the training will run for 90 days.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Uzor Nwachukwu, urged the participants to maximise the opportunity to become entrepreneurs, innovators and job creators.

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He advised them not to focus merely on obtaining certificates but to acquire practical knowledge and hands-on skills capable of solving real-life problems.

“So do not just look for certificates; Seek deep competence and hands-on problem-solving skills.

“The digital marketing strategies you master here could scale a local business into a multinational brand,” he said.

The governor described TechRise as a strategic investment in the youth, whom he identified as the state’s greatest assets.

According to him, digital literacy has become a necessity in a rapidly evolving global economy driven by automation, artificial intelligence and digital solutions.

“Our goal with Abia TechRise is simple, yet audacious. We want to transform our youths from passive consumers of technology into active creators of digital value,” he said.

Mr Otti said the state government had partnered with tech hubs and corporate organisations to provide post-training mentorship, internship placements and freelance opportunities for participants.

He stated that the participants would receive training over the next three months in software development, data analytics, digital marketing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and other in-demand digital skills.

Mr Otti commended the ministries of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Science, Technology and Innovation, and Youth and Sports Development for their roles in implementing the programme.

In his speech, the Chairman of Aba South Local Government Area, Obialor Anyanwu, commended the governor for creating opportunities for youths in the state to acquire ICT skills.

Mr Anyanwu described the programme as an advanced digital training designed to empower youths for self-employment and remote job opportunities.

“The type of training is advanced digital training that empowers every TechRise participant to be self-employed.

“So, you can as well be employed from home after TechRise,” he said.

‘Big thank to governor’

In her address, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Oge Maduka, said the theme of the programme was “AI FIRST”.

Mrs Maduka described the initiative as another bold step in the governor’s commitment to youth empowerment.

She said the programme was designed to nurture thinkers, innovators, problem-solvers and future leaders through practical, industry-relevant training.

According to her, participants would receive training in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, product design, software development, data engineering, digital innovation and other emerging technologies.

“TechRise is a declaration that Abia youths must no longer stand at the edge of global innovation but must become active creators, leaders and drivers of the digital future,” Mrs Maduka said.

Also, the Chief Executive Officer of LearnFactory, Chibueze Ukaegbu, urged the trainees to take advantage of the opportunity offered by the state government to explore the endless benefits of the technology.

Mr Ukaegbu charged the trainees to show commitment, resilience and discipline throughout the 90-day training to strongly prove that “investing in the youth is not a waste.”

In an interview with reporters, one of the participants, Chidera Igwe, expressed appreciation to the governor for the initiative, saying the programme would expose youths to valuable digital opportunities.

Miss Igwe said, “I want to say a very big thank you to our governor for giving us this opportunity.

“Most of us do not really have what to do, but he has broadened our mindset to see that there are things out there that we can use to make money for ourselves.”