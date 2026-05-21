Mascot Kalu, younger brother to former Abia State Governor Orji Kalu, has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary for the 2027 general elections.

Mascot, who recently obtained his APC nomination forms for the 2027 Abia governorship primary, announced his withdrawal from the race in a statement posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

“This is to formally announce to my supporters, party members, and the general public that, after wide consultations with family members, friends, and stakeholders, I have voluntarily withdrawn my aspiration to contest for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State,” he wrote.

The politician said the decision was tough and was premised on two reasons.

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Mascot explained that his decision came after he considered that his brother, Mr Kalu, clinched a return APC ticket for the Abia North District

“I believe this decision will allow other aspirants the opportunity to exercise their right to contest for the office of governor,” he said.

He also explained that his other reason for withdrawing from the APC governorship race was to respect the existing zoning arrangement for the Abia State governorship seat, which currently favours the Abia Central District.

“After wide and due consultations with stakeholders, we concluded that, in the interest of fairness and equity, Abia Central should be allowed to complete its eight years of power rotation, which it has already commenced,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the APC in Abia State had zoned its 2027 governorship ticket to Abia Central District in compliance with the state’s zoning arrangement.

However, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, and Mascot separately opposed the decision, prompting the party to reverse it shortly after.

Benjamin, who initially expressed interest in the governorship, hails from Bende Local Government Area within the Abia North District.

The deputy speaker has since picked a return APC ticket for Bende Federal Constituency. He did not indicate if his decision was out of respect for the zoning arrangement.

The incumbent Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, who won the 2023 governorship election, hails from Abia Central District.

If the governor is re-elected in the forthcoming election, his second and final four-year term will elapse by May 2031.