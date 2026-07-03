Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to expanding access to clean and safe water for every household in the state, describing such access as a fundamental right rather than a privilege.

Mr Mbah stated this on Friday at the grand finale of the Enugu Water Sustainability Summit 2026, held at the International Conference Centre, Enugu.

The summit, organised by the Enugu State Ministry of Water Resources in collaboration with development partners, focused on the theme: “Water for All: Driving Innovation for Water Equality, Sustainability and Resilience.”

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Chidiebere Onyia, the governor noted that significant progress has been made in restoring water supply to the Enugu metropolis. He stated that current efforts are focused on expanding distribution networks into more neighbourhoods and ensuring the system’s long-term sustainability.

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Infrastructure and strategy

Addressing the technical challenges of the project, Mr Mbah identified the reticulation of water to the Ninth Mile area as a primary goal. He said the state government is actively replacing ageing asbestos pipelines with durable ductile pipes and rehabilitating existing water infrastructure to enhance service delivery.

These ongoing interventions, supported by partners such as the African Development Bank, are designed to extend potable water supply to underserved urban and rural communities.

While acknowledging the scale of the task, the governor emphasised that the government cannot achieve universal access to safe water in isolation. He called for stronger collaboration among development partners and the private sector, and challenged young innovators to develop scalable solutions to water and sanitation challenges.

He also commended the Commissioner for Water Resources, Ben-Collins Ndu Jr., for creating a platform to engage young people in shaping the state’s water policy.

Expert perspectives

In her remarks, the UNICEF Nigeria WASH Manager, Jolly Maulit, described access to safe water as essential to public health, education, and economic development.

She noted that the water challenges in Enugu are largely due to infrastructure gaps and geological conditions, rather than a lack of resources. Ms Maulit advised against an over-reliance on isolated boreholes, advocating instead for climate-resilient infrastructure and evidence-based planning.

“Sustainable water supply depends on strong institutions, skilled professionals, reliable financing, effective partnerships and improved governance,” she said.

She lauded the governor for developing a water master plan and achieving Open Defecation Free status in the Igbo-Etiti Council area.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of the Enugu State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, Chika Mbah, encouraged innovators to focus on unlocking the water and development potential of rural areas alongside urban centres.

Government commitment

Commissioner for Water Resources, Ben-Collins Ndu Jr., said the summit was designed to foster public ownership of ongoing water sector reforms. He assured that the government would review viable ideas presented by participants and integrate them into its water development programmes where applicable.

Regarding project timelines, Mr Ndu Jr. stated that while the administration is working to address the state’s long-standing water issues, it remains committed to ensuring all projects meet strict public health and safety standards.

(NAN)