Beatrice Ekweremadu, wife of a former deputy Senate President of Nigeria, Ike Ekweremadu, has been released from the UK prison.
A former aide to Mr Ekweremadu confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.
Mr Ekweremadu, his wife, and a doctor were convicted of organ trafficking by a UK court in March 2023.
After a six-week trial at the Old Bailey, they were found guilty of facilitating the travel of a young man to Britain with a view to his exploitation.
While Mr Ekweremadu was later sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison, his wife bagged four years and six months jail term.
Release from UK prison
“Yes. She’s released now. She is currently in Nigeria,” the former aide, who asked not to be named, said.
Going by the pronouncement of the UK court, Beatrice has not completed her jail term which was four years and six months.
It is unclear for now if she was granted pardon in the European country.
“I don’t have that information. But she’s out means she’s out finally. She will not go back to the UK,” the former aide said.
