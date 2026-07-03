Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians not to lose faith in the country’s electoral process despite their experiences in the 2023 general elections.

Mr Obi made the appeal on Thursday while visiting Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) centres at Nise and Nri civic centres in Anambra State.

The presidential candidate encouraged eligible residents to register ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said the outcome of the 2023 elections should not discourage anyone from participating in future elections, stressing that voting remained the most effective means of building a better country.

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According to him, obtaining a Permanent Voter Card (PVC) and voting are civic responsibilities that will enable Nigerians to elect leaders capable of improving education, healthcare and employment.

“While I move around registration centres, I try to encourage those yet to register because it is their civic responsibility.

“That is the way we can collectively build a better country where government will care about the people’s education, health and employment,” he said.

Mr Obi acknowledged that many Nigerians believed their votes did not count in previous elections.

He, however, urged them not to be discouraged, insisting that citizens should remain committed to doing the right thing for the nation’s future.

“I urge all Nigerians who are of voting age and have not registered to go out and register to vote in the coming election.

“We cannot give up because it did not work yesterday. We only work for a better future by doing the right thing. I assure you that your votes will count this time around,” he said.

Commenting on his party’s appeal against the recent Lokoja court judgement, Mr Obi expressed confidence that the judiciary would deliver justice.

“As per our appeal, I’m sure the judiciary will do the right thing. All we are interested in is to do our part,” he said.

(NAN)