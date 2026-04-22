Political leaders from Enugu State on Tuesday pledged unalloyed support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

The leaders, representing the state’s seven million citizens, made this pledge when Governor Peter Mbah led them to a meeting with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The high-powered delegation included Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke; former Senate President, Ken Nnamani; former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla; former Governors of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and former Governor of old Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo.

Others on the delegation were members of the National Assembly, former ministers, traditional and religious leaders, and academics. Some of the leaders came with their spouses.

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President Tinubu thanked the delegation for their support. He noted that the testimonies of growth and infrastructural development from many states further validate the impact of his administration’s economic reforms.

The President commended governors for effectively utilising resources released to sub-nationals, resulting in meaningful improvements in health, education, infrastructure, and citizens’ welfare.

He observed that the political realignment favouring the governing APC has been largely driven by the outcome of economic reforms, adding that Governor Mbah aligned with the APC following sustained federal support for Enugu State.

“You have been a transformative leader, and we genuinely appreciate what is evolving in Enugu today in a manner that we are witnessing a rapid development of the state.

“The results you are outlining, like security, infrastructure, education and health care, are not abstract. They are the evidence that reform is working, that difficult decisions are yielding real outcomes and that Nigeria is moving forward.

“I can assure you we will continue to work together, think together and build together a nation that will be a pride of place for all our citizens.

“On the matter, you’ve raised the railway line from Port-Harcourt court to Enugu, the power sector reforms and the infrastructure—this is the backbone of economic development. We will do more,’’ he said.

President Tinubu said the previous challenge of funding long-term projects with short-term funds had been overcome with the release of additional funds to states to plan and implement developmental goals.

He expressed appreciation for governors from other political parties who have acknowledged the healthy and rewarding partnership with the federal government, with many now identifying with the governing party.

“With a leader like you, who is so committed and visionary, Nigeria is on the right trajectory to becoming a very successful leading African nation.

“When you look at the instances around African growth and economic opportunity today, it is with the contributions of people like you that are making it so.

“It’s not a one-person show. It’s a collective effort at the subnational and local government levels. Please do more for the local government,’’ the President stated.

The President commended Governor Mbah for working tirelessly to tame insecurity in the state and to improve healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

“And the declaration of support, I’ve noted, and I appreciate. It is very inspiring. You were in the other party. I don’t want to give them credit by naming them, but you are a member of the progressive family today. I am proud of that.

“We will do everything to ensure that the Nigerian dream is realised. The hope you enunciated in your remarks is not a pipe dream. It’s real and achievable, and we’ll achieve it together.

“Democracy will survive despite all intimidation. Ignore the naysayers. Stay focused. When you succeed, and they are angry, let them be. I do not lose sleep over criticism because we are committed to building a nation of bright hope for our children,” President Tinubu said.

“These are leaders who had privatised electricity, which is not working. They gave us darkness, and we are trying to get through it. To build a nation of bright hope and joyful people and leave our children with a life worthy of pride,’’ President Tinubu said.

In his remarks, the governor said the delegation was at the State House to express their solidarity and support for the President’s vision to build a solid foundation for Nigeria’s economic prosperity.

“This visit is symbolic because it speaks to our shared future and a commitment to progress. We have come to express our deepest gratitude for your engagement and investment in the people of Enugu State.

“We do not take all these for granted. If it were possible, just as the former Senate President alluded to, Your Excellency, the entire Enugu State population would have converged here at the villa to express our gratitude.

“The delegation here represents the excited and grateful voices of over 7 million sons and daughters of Enugu. We state boldly and without ambiguity that this relationship has earned our trust and support. On that basis, Your Excellency, we will stand proudly with you on election day in January 2027,” he said.

Mr Mbah listed some landmark projects inaugurated by the President during his January visit to the state, saying they helped boost the state’s socio-economic development.

He also appreciated the President for his magnanimity and fatherly disposition.

“Mr President, you are a true friend of Enugu State. This was evident in your January 4, 2025, visit to Enugu. You broke a long-standing political distance between this region and the federal government, crossing party lines, at a time when the Enugu electorate did not favour your party.

“Yet you choose to invest in our state because you recognised what we were building. I remember very clearly. You and I stood side by side at the ceremonial ribbon cutting of several projects,’’ he noted.

In his remarks, former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, said the Enugu leaders were in the Presidential Villa to thank the President for his support for the State, and the South East, with many interventions in infrastructure like roads, railways, aviation,

“We have a leader in Enugu State. We have a leader, and we have confidence in him. He is leading us right.

“We have come to say thank you. The great achievements under his leadership would not have been possible without your support. He is making excellent use of your support.

“The entire population of Enugu State, of more than seven million people, would have loved to come here to say a big thank you, Mr President. You will benefit tremendously from the support,’’ the former Senate President added.

Mr Nnamani affirmed that Enugu State will support President Tinubu for re-election in 2027.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

April 21, 2026