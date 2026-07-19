Ultimately, military action alone cannot defeat terrorism. None of the essential elements of an effective counterterrorism strategy can succeed in isolation. Political will, capable security institutions, timely intelligence, community support, good governance and sustained efforts to counter violent extremist ideology must reinforce one another. Counterterrorism is not won by a single operation. It is won by building institutions that consistently produce successful operations.

Several months ago, I argued that one of the surest ways to degrade terrorist organisations is to deny them time and space. Terrorist groups thrive when they regroup after setbacks, rebuild their logistics, reconnect with their support networks and resume operations at a time of their choosing. Sustained pressure, driven by credible intelligence and backed by coordinated security operations, leaves little room for such recovery. The Oyo operation lends further weight to that argument.

Available accounts of the rescue of abducted schoolchildren and their teachers from Ansaru terrorists point to an operation that achieved more than the safe return of innocent victims. If those accounts are accurate, the operation offers valuable lessons for Nigeria’s counterterrorism campaign at a time when the country continues to confront multiple security threats across different theatres. More importantly, it shows that success in counterterrorism efforts is rarely accidental. It is usually the product of political direction, timely intelligence and sustained inter-agency cooperation.

The children and their teachers were abducted on 15 May. Following the abduction, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reportedly directed the immediate mobilisation of all necessary security assets to secure their release. Acting on that directive, Defence Headquarters constituted a Joint Inter-Agency Task Force (JIATF) comprising personnel from the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, the State Security Services, the National Intelligence Agency, the Defence Intelligence Agency and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

That decision deserves attention because it reflects an important reality. Successful counterterrorism operations rarely depend on the efforts of a single institution. They are usually the product of political resolve, effective leadership and cooperation among organisations with different but complementary responsibilities. Intelligence agencies gather and analyse information, the Armed Forces apply military power, while law enforcement and other security agencies disrupt the criminal and logistic networks that sustain violent groups. Working within a unified operational framework, these capabilities complement one another and improve the prospects of success.

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Available accounts indicate that this thinking shaped the Oyo operation. Rather than rushing into a high-risk assault, the Joint Inter-Agency Task Force reportedly adopted a patient and deliberate approach. Troops advanced into the Oyo National Forest from different directions over several weeks, gradually restricting the movement of the terrorists and denying them freedom of manoeuvre. Persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) reportedly supported the operation, enabling commanders to identify logistics sites, communication facilities, and other operational assets, while avoiding actions that could endanger the lives of the abducted children and their teachers.

The operation reinforces a lesson that has emerged repeatedly from successful counterterrorism campaigns. The objective is not merely to confront terrorists wherever they are found. It is to remove, step by step, the conditions that allow them to survive. Terrorist organisations depend on safe havens, communication networks, logistics, funding and local support. Once these enablers come under sustained pressure, the organisation itself begins to weaken.

That is why counterterrorism should never be viewed as a purely military undertaking. Military operations remain indispensable, but they are far more effective when supported by timely intelligence, law enforcement measures and close coordination among security institutions. Lasting gains are often achieved not when terrorists are overwhelmed in a single encounter, but when they gradually lose the ability to organise, communicate and sustain themselves.

The reported sequence of events in Oyo suggests that this broader strategy was consciously pursued. While security forces maintained pressure within the forest, other agencies reportedly worked to identify and disrupt the network that supported the terrorists beyond the battlefield. The lesson is clear. Terrorist organisations do not exist in isolation. Behind every terrorist cell lies a network of couriers, financiers, informants, recruiters and suppliers. Weakening that network is often as important as confronting the armed elements themselves.

The Oyo operation reinforces another important lesson. Terrorist organisations are rarely defeated simply because some of their fighters have been neutralised. Many have survived significant battlefield losses only to regroup because the structures that sustained them remained intact. Effective counterterrorism engagement therefore requires an understanding of how such groups survive, regenerate and adapt.

The Oyo operation also reinforces the importance of sustaining operational momentum. One recurring weakness in counterterrorism campaigns is the tendency to relax pressure after recording an important success. Terrorist organisations have repeatedly exploited such pauses to recruit replacements, rebuild logistics, restore communication channels and establish new sanctuaries.

Three pillars sustain every terrorist organisation: leadership, funding and logistics. Leadership provides direction and cohesion. Funding supports recruitment, arms procurement, movement and propaganda. Logistics keep day-to-day operations running by ensuring access to food, fuel, communications equipment, medical supplies and safe routes. As long as these pillars remain intact, even weakened groups retain the capacity to recover.

The lesson is straightforward. Counterterrorism efforts must apply sustained pressure against all three pillars simultaneously. Leadership structures should be disrupted before they can plan or direct attacks. Financial networks must be identified and dismantled to deny terrorist organisations the resources on which they depend. Logistics and supply chains should remain under constant pressure to restrict the movement of personnel, weapons and supplies. Once these pillars begin to crumble, terrorist organisations gradually lose the capacity to organise, recruit, coordinate and sustain violent operations.

Available accounts suggest that this approach shaped the broader Oyo operation. While military formations tightened their grip on the operational area, security and intelligence agencies reportedly moved against individuals suspected of supporting the terrorists. Associates, informants and other facilitators were identified and apprehended, further isolating the group from the networks on which it depended. The cumulative effect was a steady decline in the terrorists’ operational capability, resulting in internal dislocation, defections and, ultimately, the unconditional release of the abducted children and their teachers.

Leadership, funding and logistics, however, do not fully explain the resilience of terrorist organisations. Violent extremist ideology remains one of their greatest strengths. It provides justification for violence, strengthens group identity and sustains recruitment. Where distorted religious teachings converge with ignorance, poor education, weak community structures, poverty and governance deficits, extremist organisations often find opportunities to spread their narratives and replenish their ranks. This should not be misconstrued as an indictment of religion. Rather, it illustrates how extremist elements manipulate religious beliefs to legitimise violence and attract followers.

Military operations can destroy camps and eliminate commanders, but they cannot defeat an ideology through force alone. That task requires credible religious scholarship, strategic communication, quality education, responsible community leadership and sustained efforts to counter extremist narratives before they take root. Counterterrorism is therefore not only a contest of arms but also a contest for hearts and minds.

This also speaks to the central place of intelligence. Intelligence is not limited to locating terrorist camps or tracking suspects. It is equally about detecting emerging threats, identifying early signs of radicalisation and disrupting recruitment networks before they mature into organised terrorist cells. Preventing a terrorist organisation from taking root is invariably less costly than confronting one that has already become entrenched.

Governments must continue to invest in intelligence gathering, intelligence sharing and early warning systems. Communities, traditional rulers, religious leaders and civil society organisations all have important roles to play in identifying suspicious developments before they evolve into major security threats. The earlier security agencies detect emerging risks, the greater the opportunity to neutralise them with minimal loss of life and resources.

The Oyo operation also reinforces the importance of sustaining operational momentum. One recurring weakness in counterterrorism campaigns is the tendency to relax pressure after recording an important success. Terrorist organisations have repeatedly exploited such pauses to recruit replacements, rebuild logistics, restore communication channels and establish new sanctuaries.

Relentless pressure is designed to deny terrorists that opportunity. Counterterrorism is not measured by isolated victories but by the ability to sustain pressure until terrorist organisations lose both the capability and the confidence to regenerate. That requires persistence, discipline and patience. It also depends on the confidence of local communities, whose cooperation often provides the timely intelligence that makes successful operations possible. Where trust exists between communities and security agencies, intelligence flows more freely, operations become more precise and innocent lives are better protected.

One of the enduring lessons from the operation is the value of genuine inter-agency cooperation. For years, Nigerians have called for closer collaboration among the country’s security and intelligence agencies. The Oyo operation shows what is possible when coordination, cooperation and collaboration move beyond rhetoric and become part of everyday operations. Each institution performed its statutory role, yet all worked towards a single strategic objective under a unified command. That model deserves careful study.

The significance of the Oyo operation extends well beyond the successful rescue of the abducted children and their teachers. It offers practical lessons on what can be achieved when political direction, timely intelligence and coordinated security operations come together in pursuit of a common objective. More importantly, it shows that success in counterterrorism is seldom the result of isolated acts of bravery. More often, it is the product of careful planning, sustained pressure and institutions working together towards a common goal.

One of the enduring lessons from the operation is the value of genuine inter-agency cooperation. For years, Nigerians have called for closer collaboration among the country’s security and intelligence agencies. The Oyo operation shows what is possible when coordination, cooperation and collaboration move beyond rhetoric and become part of everyday operations. Each institution performed its statutory role, yet all worked towards a single strategic objective under a unified command. That model deserves careful study.

Nigeria’s security challenges are varied. The threats confronting communities in the North-East differ from those in the North-West, North-Central and parts of the South-West. Yet, some principles remain constant. Intelligence must continue to drive operations. Security agencies must share information more effectively. Joint planning should become routine rather than exceptional. Pressure on terrorist groups and their support networks must be sustained until they lose the capacity to regenerate. Operational gains must also be consolidated so that areas recovered at great cost do not again become safe havens for violent extremists.

This achievement should not pass as just another successful operation. It deserves to be documented, studied and institutionalised as a reference point for strengthening Nigeria’s counterterrorism and counterinsurgency doctrine. The lessons from Oyo — from intelligence fusion and unified command to sustained operational pressure and the systematic disruption of terrorist support networks — should shape doctrine, training, operational planning and future campaigns.

There is another misconception that deserves attention. It is sometimes argued that the Nigerian military only began to develop counterinsurgency capabilities after Boko Haram emerged. The historical record suggests otherwise. A more accurate assessment is that, while Nigeria recognised the importance of preparing for irregular warfare decades ago, such capabilities did not always receive the sustained priority and institutional attention they required.

I was reminded of this while reading Lindsay Barrett’s Danjuma: The Making of a General (1979), in which Barrett recounts that, in August 1963, then Captain TY Danjuma and Captain Sotomi were sent to Fort Bragg in the United States to attend a specialised course titled “Counter-Insurgency and Special Warfare.” The programme included training in infiltration tactics and other aspects of unconventional warfare. Boko Haram did not introduce the concept of counterinsurgency to the Nigerian military. Rather, the insurgency exposed the need to expand, modernise and institutionalise those capabilities across the Armed Forces and the wider security architecture.

Against that background, Nigeria should invest in developing more joint inter-agency task forces with similar capabilities, properly trained, equipped and maintained at a high state of operational readiness. Such formations should be capable of rapid deployment wherever emerging threats require swift, coordinated and intelligence-driven responses. Continuous investment in specialised training, doctrine development and joint exercises will help ensure that the country remains ahead of evolving threats, instead of adapting only after they have become deeply entrenched.

Ultimately, military action alone cannot defeat terrorism. None of the essential elements of an effective counterterrorism strategy can succeed in isolation. Political will, capable security institutions, timely intelligence, community support, good governance and sustained efforts to counter violent extremist ideology must reinforce one another. Counterterrorism is not won by a single operation. It is won by building institutions that consistently produce successful operations.

The Oyo operation has provided an encouraging example of what is possible when these elements come together. The challenge now is not merely to celebrate the success but to document its lessons, refine its methods and institutionalise its approach. If that happens, the Oyo operation may ultimately be remembered not only for the lives it saved but also for the contribution it made to strengthening Nigeria’s counterterrorism campaign and safeguarding national security.

Samuel Aruwan is a postgraduate student at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.